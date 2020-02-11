Awkward: Liz Warren Interrupts People Eating in a Diner—Who Clearly Want Her to Leave Them Alone

Every presidential primary campaign is full of photo ops where candidates wander aimlessly into cafes and harass people trying to eat lunch or dinner. It's inexplicable why anyone does this, and yet every four years, there they go again. This time it's Elizabeth Warren insisting on talking to strangers who would rather continue chewing in peace. The body language these people are giving off is ice cold and yet Warren doesn't seem to notice, nor do all the cameramen angling for a great shot of Warren being a regular person doing a thing no regular person would ever do.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stops by a local diner in Manchester, NH. pic.twitter.com/gP41EA6jKk — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2020

One time, my family and I were eating at Portillo's and we ordered an entire chocolate cake, which we couldn't eat. My sister and I got the great idea to slice it up and offer it to people eating near us. Even with free cake, interrupting people's dinners didn't go so well. Warren didn't have any cake, just weird old-lady chatter and awkward hand gestures. Hardly anyone wanted to make eye contact with her. I don't know about you, but I'm looking forward to many more of these cringeworthy moments on this never-ending slog to November. Is it over yet?

