As President, Biden Looks Forward to 'Appointing the First African-American Woman to the United States Senate'

As fun as it would be to watch a Biden/Trump debate, it doesn't look like that's ever going to happen. So far Biden has an unbroken 36-year streak of never winning a presidential primary, and his behavior during the 2020 campaign is not inspiring confidence. So far just today, he's had to admit he lied about getting arrested in South Africa 30 years ago. And now, in South Carolina, he's babbling this nonsense into a microphone in front of cameras:

"I'm looking forward to appointing the first African-American woman to the United States Senate."

This would be very big news indeed, for two reasons:

Carol Moseley Braun was the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. Senate, back in 1993. Biden was also a senator at the time. In addition, Braun has been campaigning for Biden in 2020. United States presidents do not appoint women, African-Americans, or anybody else to the Senate. Senators are elected by the people of the states, and have been ever since the ratification of the 17th Amendment in 1913. Before that, senators were elected by state legislatures. They have never been appointed the president.

Biden was a senator for 36 years, so he should be expected to know all this. Either ol' Joe meant to say something else here, whatever it possibly could have been, or he has no idea where he is or why he's there or what's going on around him. (He also seems to have forgotten that Senator Kamala Harris was running against him at one point, but in his defense, most of us have already forgotten her campaign.)

And earlier this week, Biden declared himself a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Joe Biden asks for your vote...for the U.S. Senate? pic.twitter.com/2Wg6H49UJQ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 25, 2020

Bernie Sanders is a communist and I'll never vote for him in a million years, but at least he knows which office he's seeking. He's over a year older than Biden, and yet he still has his wits about him. Or whatever he's got that can pass for wits, at least.

It's time for Joe Biden's loved ones to put an end to this sad spectacle. Dragging him around on the campaign trail is just cruel. It's elder abuse to keep pushing him out in public for the amusement of sick freaks like me. I don't care about his well-being, but they should. He's an old man and it's time for him to rest now. Please don't let him keep tarnishing his golden years.

#Biden2020: Hey, He Gave It a Shot