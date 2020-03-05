AOC's Plan to Primary Establishment Democrats Doesn't Quite Go According to Plan

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't like it when others disagree with her. Even if you're a Democratic lawmaker, you must toe the line on supporting her socialist agenda or you're of no use to her and her revolution.

If you don't think we should spend tens of trillions of dollars on a Green New Deal, she's got just one thing to say to you: primary. If you don't think the government should take over health care? Primary. Ditto for "free" college tuition, student loan forgiveness, the end of racism, the end of sexism, the end of LGBTQ discrimination, a house for everyone, rich people being executed in public...

Well, maybe not that last one. At least, not right away. As that famous philosopher, the Wicked Witch of the West, said, "These things must be done delicately."

Except AOC is not described as "delicate" by anyone. She's not about compromise or "live and let live." She has a burning desire to settle scores. And that includes finding candidates to run against incumbent Democrats who just won't recognize her genius.

She tried. She found four bat-guano-crazy "democratic socialists" to run against liberal establishment Democrats. Most of them didn't come close. But this didn't discourage AOC, who sees remaking the Democratic Party in her own, warped image as a long-term project.

Fox News:

A favorite of progressives across the country, Texas congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros, an immigration lawyer, came just short of recreating the AOC primary upset of her own when she attempted to unseat nine-term incumbent Henry Cuellar, who represents the Texas 28th district south of San Antonio. She played strong to her progressive roots and often referred to Cuellar as “Trump's favorite Democrat," also receiving high profile endorsements from Democratic presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

One of Cuellar's most egregious sins in the eyes of progressives is that he actually believes that the U.S. has a border. Apparently, so do a lot of other Texans.

Another Texan socialist who's running for the Senate didn't even lose respectably.

Meanwhile, Christina Tzintzún Ramirez, the progressive-backed candidate for a Texas Senate seat, is struggling to make it into a runoff with MJ Hegar, the Democratic establishment's favored pick to face longtime Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November. While no candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote in the race, returns show Ramirez locked in a battle with Texas State Sen. Royce West for a place in the runoff with Hegar.

For her part, AOC tried to put the best face on her spectacular failure.

I am so incredibly proud of Jessica Cisneros.



At 26 years old, she ran for office for the first time to offer TX28 new leadership that fights for workers, gender rights,& a climate agenda.



She stood up to Koch brother money & incumbency, & she came closer than anyone imagined. https://t.co/3NiBVMfDrf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 4, 2020

Lastly, my heart is also full at the candidacy of @cristinafortx whose race is currently too close to call in the runoff for TX Senate.



These women come from backgrounds that typically make running for office inaccessible. They are holding their own & building progressive power. https://t.co/LgbLQT7xpK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 4, 2020

Two other AOC-backed candidates didn't even come close. I doubt whether her effort worried establishment Democrats, but if her goal was to be a pain in the ass, she succeeded.

Here's something to consider: very few congressional candidates from either party make it on their first go-around. AOC has chosen young, charismatic candidates who, barring scandal, will eventually make it to Congress. She herself is being primaried and will face six candidates looking to replace her on April 28 when New York voters go to the polls on primary day. She isn't that popular in her own district, but with the anti-AOC vote so badly split, she is likely to sail through.

We're going to have AOC to laugh at for many years, and soon, she'll have plenty of company.