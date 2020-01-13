AOC Stockpiles Cash: Gang of Four Member Raised an Enormous $2 Million In Last Quarter of 2019

If you thought that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez undermined her own career by being one of the most radically progressive members of Congress, I've got bad news for you: she actually has done herself a tremendous service. The freshman Congressman has, in just her one year in office, become one of the Democrat Party's most effective fundraisers.

According to Politico, AOC raised almost $2 million ($1.97 million) over the final three months of 2019. This cash haul is "one of the largest revealed so far among members of Congress." She's expected to report entering the new year with a total of $3 million cash on hand. All in all, 185,000 individual donors contributed 325,000 times.

That's an amazing feat for an experienced member of Congress, let alone for a freshman who's regularly at odds with her own party's leadership. It's especially impressive once you realize that she only raised $2.1 million for her election campaign back in 2018.

"Since the first days of this campaign, we’ve known that it will take a movement to challenge a machine. That is exactly what the 185,000 people that donated to this campaign are part of: a movement," Corbin Trent, spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez, said. "Alexandria continues to prove that if you fight for people, they will fight for you."

Nonsense, of course. The only people AOC fights for are butchers like Iranian terror General Qassem Soleimani. You can hardly expect Trent to admit this, though.

In any case, these stunning fundraising results show that AOC truly is the far-left's rockstar right now... and it should scare the crap out of Americans who do possess a normal healthy degree of common sense. Why? Because money talks. The more she raises, the more influential she'll become. Politico already says she may run for the Senate in 2022 or 2024... and, after that, for president.

AOC could very well end up being a Democrat leader. In a country with a two-party system, that's a frightening prospect.