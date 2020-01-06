AOC Says Joe Biden Is Too 'Conservative', Would 'Not Be in Same Party' Outside of America

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the de-facto moral beacon of the Democratic Party, is distancing herself from Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden for his "moderate" policy positions.

“Oh, God. In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are,” she said in an interview appearing in this week's edition of New York magazine.

AOC endorsed Bernie Sanders back in October.

“For so long, when I first got in, people were like, ‘Oh, are you going to be basically a tea party of the left?’ And what people don’t realize is that there is a tea party of the left, but it’s on the right edges, the most conservative parts of the Democratic Party,” she told New York.

First, let's get this out of the way: Joe Biden is no moderate.

Early in his campaign he tried to position himself as a reasonable alternative to the crazies running for the nomination but has since embraced virtually all of he radical policies they've been pushing. He's supported a ban on sanctuary cities, he's promised to eliminate the Trump tax cuts that are boosting the economy right now, he opposes the Hyde Amendment, he bragged about thwarting Robert Bork's Supreme Court nomination, he's embraced the Green New Deal, and, for crying out loud, he was Barack Obama's vice-president—literally the most radical activist administration in history.

Now, let's face the facts: AOC's remarks aren't a reflection of how moderate Biden is, but how far to the left the Democratic Party has shifted. There's nothing conservative/moderate/centrist about Joe Biden.

