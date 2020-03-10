Andrew Yang Just Did the Math and Announced His Endorsement

Sure, Joe Biden may have reached the point of mental diminishing returns, but Andrew Yang is no dummy. He's done the math and if he's going to stay relevant in electoral politics for years to come – and on CNN – he will have to hew to the company line. That company is Democrats, Incorporated, whose current absentminded CEO is none other than slow Joe.

Yang's ringing endorsement of Joe Biden went like this on CNN Tuesday night:

ANDREW YANG ENDORSES @JoeBiden!



“I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee..so I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden, not just to be the nominee, but the next President of the United States.”



— @AndrewYang #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/wMI2dixibA — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) March 11, 2020

CNN employee Andrew Yang endorses a Democrat, Joe Biden, during CNN's "news coverage" of the presidential race



In other news, water is still wet pic.twitter.com/iWcThUL1lp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

I'm sure assorted catcalls and "woos!" were heard inside the CNN studios as the Andrew-Come-Yang-Ley finally endorsed Biden, the last of the bunch, outside Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president.

Not that anyone noticed, but in 2016 Yang backed Bernie Sanders. Sanders has been busy brushing off his white flag of surrender recently, in readiness to bow to the Biden.