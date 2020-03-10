send
Election 2020

Andrew Yang Just Did the Math and Announced His Endorsement

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-10T22:00:48
chat comments

Sure, Joe Biden may have reached the point of mental diminishing returns, but Andrew Yang is no dummy. He's done the math and if he's going to stay relevant in electoral politics for years to come – and on CNN – he will have to hew to the company line. That company is Democrats, Incorporated, whose current absentminded CEO is none other than slow Joe.

Yang's ringing endorsement of Joe Biden went like this on CNN Tuesday night:

Here's what he reportedly said, "I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee..so I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden, not just to be the nominee, but the next president of the United States.”

I'm sure assorted catcalls and "woos!" were heard inside the CNN studios as the Andrew-Come-Yang-Ley finally endorsed Biden, the last of the bunch, outside Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president.

Not that anyone noticed, but in 2016 Yang backed Bernie Sanders. Sanders has been busy brushing off his white flag of surrender recently, in readiness to bow to the Biden.

https://pjmedia.com/election/andrew-yang-just-did-the-math-and-announced-his-endorsement/

