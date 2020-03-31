Andrew Cuomo Can't (And Won't) Save the Democrats From Joe Biden

Even though the Democratic primary is kind of in limbo right now, it's clear that the nomination is Biden's for the taking. He's refusing any more debates, and coverage of the coronavirus pandemic is overshadowing all things 2020 presidential election. Biden can't compete with Trump in terms of getting media coverage, and the only person getting less attention than Biden right now is Bernie Sanders, who is apparently still running... I guess. As it stands now, Biden is the likely nominee, and that, understandably, has some Democrats nervous. His cognitive decline, while often a punchline for those of us covering his campaign, is seemingly less of a joke to those evaluating his chances to defeat Trump in November.

Naturally, when the media decided to turn New York Governor Andrew Cuomo into Trump's foil during the coronavirus pandemic, his national profile increased, and many saw him as the savior from the disaster that will become Biden's candidacy, should he be the nominee. Over the past couple of weeks, a Draft Cuomo movement has emerged. This, in my opinion, reflects more on the weakness of Biden than the strength of Cuomo. But Biden is the one whom Democrats chose, largely on his perceived electability, no less. If the Democratic Party managed to ditch Biden for Cuomo, it would likely do more harm than good.

Andrew Cuomo hasn't been on the national stage long. He is unvetted, and a national campaign for president would force him to leave behind his gubernatorial duties to campaign. What kind of campaign can he launch when the nation is in a virtual lockdown? He can't hold rallies. He can't connect with voters. He'd be stuck doing exactly what Biden is now: video podcasting from his basement.