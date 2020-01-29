Americans More Satisfied With Economy, Security, Race Relations After Three Years of Trump

After three years of President Donald Trump, Americans are far more satisfied with the state of the economy, security from terrorism, military strength, and even race relations.

According to a new Gallup poll, Americans' satisfaction on four key issues has increased by double digits during the first three years of the Trump presidency.

In January 2017, only 46 percent said they were satisfied with the U.S. economy, but this month 68 percent said so, for an increase of 22 points. Three years ago, 50 percent of Americans said they were satisfied with "the nation's security from terrorism," while 68 percent said so this month (an 18-point jump). Similarly, satisfaction with "the nation's military strength and preparedness" jumped 15 points from 66 percent in January 2017 to 81 percent in January 2020.

Even Americans' satisfaction on "the state of race relations" has increased by 14 points, from 22 percent in January 2017 to 36 percent this month. It appears fears of Trump's supposed racism have abated as the black unemployment rate fell to record lows.

Satisfaction on other issues has also increased. According to Gallup, more Americans are satisfied with "the nation's policies to reduce or control crime" (up 9 points), "the position of blacks and other racial minorities in the nation" (also up 9 points), "the way income and wealth are distributed in the U.S." (up 8 points), and "the opportunity for a person in this nation to get ahead by working hard" (up 6 points — to 72 percent).

Satisfaction with the overall quality of life (up 4 percent), the influence of organized religion (up 3 percent), how well the government works (up 3 percent), the quality of medical care (no change), the nation's policies on guns (no change), and the Social Security and Medicare systems (down 4 points) also held roughly steady.

Americans are less satisfied with the quality of the nation's environment (down 6 points), the level of immigration (down 6 points), and the nation's policies on abortion (down 7 points).

General election polls are not reliable this far out from the 2020 election, and Americans could become less satisfied than they are now. However, this broad increase in satisfaction when it comes to so many issues bodes well for Trump's chances in November.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center.