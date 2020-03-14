Alyssa Milano Tears Up at Joe Biden's 'Leadership' During the Covid-19 Crisis

Joe Biden hasn't been in government since 2016. During the previous 8 years, he occupied an office described by one disreputable pol as "a warm bucket of spit."

But actress and Biden supporter Alyssa Milano couldn't help crying at the wonder of Joe Biden's "leadership" during the Covid-19 crisis.

I have tears in my eyes watching @JoeBiden right now. Thank God for his leadership during this crisis. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 12, 2020

Just who Biden is "leading" remains to be seen. He doesn't even have a majority of Democrats supporting him yet. Is anyone listening to anything he has to say about the Covid-19 response?

Washington Examiner:

The Melrose Place actress has endorsed Biden for president several times and is a vocal supporter on Twitter. She came to Biden’s defense recently after a video surfaced of the Delaware Democrat arguing with a Detroit autoworker about guns. “This exchange is why I endorse Joe Biden for President,” Milano commented on Twitter along with a clip of the fiery exchange. “You have to be able to have the tough conversations with those who disagree with you.”

Having the future president of the United States say a citizen is full of excrement wasn't very tough of him. His bodyguards carry guns and he had a roomful of burly autoworkers standing behind him. Washington Examiner:

A video surfaced Tuesday of a tense exchange between Wayne and Biden where the two individuals were in each other’s faces pointing and yelling about gun control. "You’re full of s**t," Biden can be seen saying to Wayne at one point. "I support the Second Amendment.” "You're working for me, man," Wayne said later. "I'm not working for you," Biden replied.

Milano has gotten far more notoriety from her rabid political activity than she ever got as an actress. Like many aging female stars, she finds herself with a lot of time on her hands these days. I suppose being a committed activist is better than flitting from party to party, drinking and drugging.

But not much.