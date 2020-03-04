A Preview of Liberal Tears: TYT Host Screams and Swears Over Bernie Loss

Our favorite progressive news organization, The Young Turks, is beginning to crack up over the obvious favoritism that Joe Biden is getting. Host Cenk Uygur can be seen in the clip below having an absolute tantrum over his beloved socialist being set up again to be a failed presidential hopeful. In this clip, Uygur accuses the establishment Democrats of ruining Bernie's chances. It's a lot of fun when he starts screaming uncontrollably and makes me wish it was November already so we could watch the crying hysterics from Democrats who were sure their candidate would beat Trump. Fat chance, suckers. Keep crying though: we like that.

"We thought it was almost over, Bernie was going to win and now it's not over, now we're in a tie!" he screamed. Uygur also admits that the press covers for Democrats. "We cannot let Biden win," he said. "Biden is not going to beat Trump. Biden is either near senile or actually senile...he lies nonstop! He's going to get caught, okay the media is covering for him, but they're not going to be able to cover when the Republicans come for him." Watch the mental breakdown that ends with swearing and yelling below.

Bernie Bros be mad, bruh. The convention is going to be even more insane than this. They really think that Bernie can get the nomination, even after witnessing the DNC steal it from him in 2016. Bless their stupid hearts.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter