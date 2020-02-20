2020 Dems' Groans in Response to Bloomberg's Defense of Capitalism Should Terrify All of Us

No one would blame you if you thought Trump's rally in Arizona on Wednesday would be infinitely more entertaining than the Democrat debate in Las Vegas. Alas, you'd have been wrong. In what can only be described as a demolition derby—with a bunch of amped-up Yugos crashing into each, other over and over again, until engine fires forced the drivers out onto their roofs while sirens blared—Democrats took to the stage to eviscerate one another and pave the way for Trump's reelection.

It was something to behold. From the first question to the last, candidates viciously attacked each other—relentlessly with malice aforethought. If you missed this ah-ma-zing spectacle, click over to VodkaPundit's drunkblog for the play-by-play. Bloomberg, who made his debate debut in Las Vegas, was the second-biggest loser of the night, proving that money isn't everything and it most definitely cannot buy you charisma or debate skills.

I say he's the second-biggest losers because the real loser was our way of life in America. Not only did Dems unselfconsciously brag about their Marxist/socialist plans, but they displayed their utter contempt for capitalism. When Bloomberg tried to defend the economic system that has raised more people out of poverty than any system in the history of the world, the other candidates on the stage groaned—and many in the audience booed.

"This is ridiculous," Bloomberg exclaimed in response to Bolshi Bernie Sanders attacking capitalism. "We're not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that. Other countries tried that. It was called communism and it just didn't work."

Bloomberg is right, but his fellow Dems weren't having it. Did you hear the groans? They tell you all you need to know about the crowd of Marxists-disguised-as-Democrats assembled on the debate stage Wednesday. Most of them despise capitalism as much as they hate Trump, despite their occasional halfhearted defenses of the system that got them all (in one way or another) to where they are today. Our free-market system is literally what allowed them to stand on a high-tech debate stage, being broadcast all over the world, live, to billions of people. Socialism didn't build that, and yet every single one of the 2020 Dems is advocating policies that would destroy capitalism as we know it, in favor of an agenda that would redistribute wealth and turn America into a Venezuelan-style hell-hole.

Poor Amy Klobuchar confessed that she still "believes in capitalism"—which led to a deafening silence in the debate hall.

MSNBC's Chuck Todd, who moderated the debate, was in rare form on Thursday, asking whether billionaires even have the right to exist, echoing a statement Sanders has made in the past. (As has Obama, who famously said, "I mean, I do think at a certain point you've made enough money." That's the same Obama who went from community organizer to senator to president and somehow managed to amass a $40 million fortune.)

"Mayor Bloomberg, should you exist?" Todd asked Bloomberg, who had announced (confessed?) earlier in the debate that he was the only one on the stage who had started a business, something that's anathema to today's Democrats.

"I can't speak for all billionaires," said Bloomberg. "All I know is I have been very lucky, made a lot of money and I'm giving it all away to make this country better, and a good chunk of it goes to the Democratic Party as well."

"Is it too much?" Chuck Todd asked. "Have you earned too much money -- has it been an obscene amount of money? Should you have earned that much money?"

"Yes," declared Bloomberg defiantly. "I worked very hard for it, and I'm giving it away."

A spattering of applause followed.

If Democrats win in November, look for them to continue to beat their socialist drum—and God help us if they get control of the Senate. If that happens, we could end up in an economic death spiral from which we might never recover.