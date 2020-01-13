2020 Democrats Finally Realize They’re Running Against Each Other

At the moment, the battle for the Iowa caucuses appears to be a four-way fight between Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, and Warren. Anything can happen in the Iowa Caucuses, for sure, but chances are if you’re a betting person, you’re betting on one of them. Joe Biden’s original strategy seemed to exclude Iowa, where he wasn’t polling well. Many thought this was foolish, but, since he started gaining in the polls, Biden has become far more aggressive in trying to win there, after having once written it off.

As the Iowa caucuses approach, the push to win this ever-so-important election test has woken up something fierce in the contenders for the nomination. Whereas for much of this election, attacking each other has been somewhat taboo in favor of unified attacks on Donald Trump, suddenly, the Democrat contenders have woken up to the fact that they are actually competing against each other and that Iowa could propel either one of them to the nomination. John Kerry’s surprise win in Iowa in 2004 gave him the momentum he needed to become his party’s nominee after it had seemed like Howard Dean was the runaway favorite to win.

While the 2020 Democrats have taken their swipes at each other during debates, truly substantive attacks have been missing. Joe Biden, the longtime frontrunner, has generally had an easy time with his opponents, who have refused to use his inappropriate behavior with women or his Ukraine conflicts of interest against him. “If you come after Joe Biden you’re going to have to deal with me,” Senator Cory Booker said during the October debate regarding the Ukraine issue. The message was loud and clear, Biden wasn’t gonna take any heat from his primary opponents.