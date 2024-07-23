Test Post Daniel Hendricks | 2:20 PM on July 23, 2024 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta Test Share Post Daniel Hendricks is a web developer for Townhall Media. Follow me on Twitter: @PJMedia_com Read more by Daniel Hendricks Category: NEWS & POLITICS Recommended Democrat Civil War Watch: Has the Coup Against Kamala Already Started? Matt Margolis Men, This Is the Best Campaign Advice You'll Get (Ladies, Tell Them I'm Right) Stephen Green Now We Know How Democrats Convinced Biden to Drop Out. It Was Ugly Matt Margolis How About a Truly Awesome Trump Story That You Might Not Know? Stephen Green Despite Her Big Start, Harris Faces an Uphill Battle Rick Moran The DOT Is Investigating One Airline's Struggles After the Crowdstrike Outage Chris Queen Trending on PJ Media Videos Join the conversation as a VIP Member Login to Leave a Comment
Join the conversation as a VIP Member