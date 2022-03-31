The Morning Briefeng:

BREAKING SCIENCE ALERT:

NASA just discovered the farthest star ever seen.

This image was taken by the James Hubble telescope.

The star, named Earendel, is so far away that it would take 12.9 billion years to reach it even if you were traveling at the speed of light.

