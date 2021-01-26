The Kruiser Kabana Episode 96: The Dirty Martini Episode

Cocktail Shaker Whimsy, Please
Let us not give in to the dark side that is attempting to lure us into the emotional abyss forever.
One way to literally keep our spirits up (Raise that glass!) as a community in exile is through the generous sharing of cocktail recipes. As I explain, involved cocktail mixing isn’t a strong suit of mine but I am willing to learn new things. Especially in times like this.
I’ve been enjoying some basic dirty vodka martinis during week one of the New World Order and have found them to be marvelous balms for a psyche that — not gonna lie — has been worn raw since whatever the heck that was that happened last November.
Consider this space a free market booze recipe exchange my friends. If you’re a teetotaler I don’t know what to say other than godspeed for the next few years.
I may not know much about quality cocktail mixing but I have discovered one thing in the past week that I forgot to mention during this episode:
Olives stuffed w/ garlic in the dirty martini is where Heaven is seen.
— SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 24, 2021
Enjoy and na zdrowie!
