The Kruiser Kabana Episode 93: PJM Head Honcho Paula Bolyard On the Threat to Conservative Media

The year of unity and healing is off to a pretty rough start for those of us on the conservative side of things. In fact, from our vantage point “unity” seems to mean “Shut the hell up and go away, rethuglicans!”

While many of us in conservative media knew that things were going to get worse in the Tolerant Democrat New World Order, I don’t think we anticipated it happening this soon and this forcefully. I know I didn’t, anyway. “Orwellian” doesn’t really even define what we’ve seen from Big Tech in the past week.

I’m joined for the first time by my editor here at the PJ Media ranch, Paula Bolyard. We not only discuss the very real and present threat to all of conservative media, but what we can do to adapt and go forward as well.

During our most recent VIP Gold Live Chat I said that this would be the “VIP subscriber appreciation” episode of the podcast. It is that, and a lot more. Paula and I wandered into some other political topics, as often happens during my podcasts. There is certainly no shortage of things to discuss during these, um, interesting times.

It is virtually impossible for us to overemphasize how much all of us at PJ Media appreciate our VIP friends. As Paula says during the interview, we’re trying to build a community here. So again, thank all of you for being the most important part of that.

Enjoy!

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.