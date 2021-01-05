The Kruiser Kabana Episode 91A: Sit Back, Relax, and Let the Democrats Wreck Themselves

This is episode 91A because I completely forgot to post episode 91. I would blame sleep deprivation but I’ve pretty much been sleep deprived since the womb. This was just an ADHD-induced blunder on my part. I really should get back on my meds.

Politically, the United States is beginning the new year with its foot on the gas and not letting up even through the corners.

Does that mean I think we’re going to crash? Maybe.

For the moment, however, I’m not really sweating anything. There’s a comfort in the perspective gained from hanging around politics for a zillion years like I have. Patterns and tendencies are more easily recognized. Expectations are greatly lowered for politicians on one’s own side. It’s just easier to deal with all of this the longer you’re in it. If you plan on remaining a political junkie I highly recommend living a long time.

This was recorded and posted while the Georgia runoff elections were still in progress so none of that is fodder for discussion here, even though those races were my inspiration for today’s episode.

Should the Georgia situation not turn out to favor the Republicans we shouldn’t be panicking just yet. I think the Democrats are going to be their own worst enemies and that’s the main topic of discussion for this one.

Enjoy!

___

