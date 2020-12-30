The Kruiser Kabana Episode 90: I'm Doing New Year's Resolutions for the First Time EVER

WHY NOT

New year, new me, right?

Or something like that.

We are almost completely through the diseased bowels of 2020, soon to be deposited in 2021, which hopefully won’t have any repeat performance intentions.

Whilst thinking about the upcoming year I remembered that I’m not much for the New Year’s resolution thing. I’m sure that there are a lot of psychological factors that go into that which I don’t need to take a peek at through the miracle of therapy. I’ve made it this far without delving to deeply into what makes me tick. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” as Gandhi was fond of saying.