The Kruiser Kabana Episode 90: I'm Doing New Year's Resolutions for the First Time EVER

WHY NOT
New year, new me, right?
Or something like that.
We are almost completely through the diseased bowels of 2020, soon to be deposited in 2021, which hopefully won’t have any repeat performance intentions.
Whilst thinking about the upcoming year I remembered that I’m not much for the New Year’s resolution thing. I’m sure that there are a lot of psychological factors that go into that which I don’t need to take a peek at through the miracle of therapy. I’ve made it this far without delving to deeply into what makes me tick. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” as Gandhi was fond of saying.
Anyway, it occurred to me that since this was the dumbest time ever to hope that the new year would be any better that making resolutions for 2021 would be a really, really awful idea.
So I decided to do just that.
There are a few other things in this episode, including my Christmas Mass with weird COVID protocols story.
I intend on posting an episode on New Year’s Day. Then again, I intended on posting one on Thanksgiving and Christmas too. I recorded both of those but something is getting messed up in the communication between me and the Mothership over the holidays and I’m trying to fix that this week. It’s most likely me not making myself clear. As you are all aware, I ramble at times.
Have fun with this one and let’s never, ever have a year like this again.
Enjoy!
