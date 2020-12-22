The Kruiser Kabana Episode 88: A Plaguetastic Holiday Episode w/ Our Own Megan Fox

It’s Going to Be 2020 for Another Year

I was recently listening to my friend and colleague Megan Fox’s podcast “The Fringe” here on PJ Media when she interviewed our editor Paula Bolyard. They were talking about why I’d never been on Megan’s podcast or she’d never been on mine. I was ready to attribute it to any number of factors on my end, not the least of which aren’t that I am occasionally an arrogant, aloof, and all-around awful human being.

Sure, I make all of the above work, but that’s another discussion, and one that’s probably best worked out with a therapist first.

It turns out that I’d just been assuming that she was too busy with her writing, podcasting, and parenting duties so I hadn’t thought about it much.

We both like to ramble, and this one hits a lot of points, including the Chinese Bat Flu (she’s had it), voter fraud, the new COVID nanny state, and our daughters’ emergency appendectomies.

via GIPHY

I know I had a lot of fun and I wish I’d thought of it earlier.

Follow Megan on Twitter here and keep up with all of her great work for us on her author page.

There will probably be a Christmas Day episode posted as I am flying solo manning the editor desk here both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As always, thank you to all of you VIP subscribers.

Enjoy!

___

