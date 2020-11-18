The Kruiser Kabana Episode 81: Let's Not Drop the Ball On the Georgia Senate Runoffs

There is a lot going on with this never ending election that needs our attention right now. President Trump’s persistence and legal challenges are uncovering some egregious irregularities that will not only need to be corrected now, but in the long term as well.

There are a great many conservatives and Republicans who think that the president can prevail once all of the Democrats’ ballot skulduggery is revealed. I am not one of them. I’ve been writing for a few months about the fact that the Democrats’ successful use of COVID panic porn as an excuse for extended mail-in voting periods was an election fix that the Republicans wouldn’t be able to overcome.

Face it, kids, they’re just really good at cheating.

I do think that it is important for the president to keep fighting, nonetheless. We need to root out as much of the corruption as we possibly can and put an end to it. Then Trump can come back in four years and really break their hearts.

Let the president’s legal team handle all of that. The rest of the GOP should be focused on winning the two Georgia runoffs for Senate. The Trump legal team’s exposure of all of the ballot fraud in Georgia should help greatly.

We need both of those seats to put us — as I recently wrote — outside of the “margin of Romney.”

Oh, I also open up with a few minutes about keto and day-drinking.

Because balance.

