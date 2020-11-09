The Kruiser Kabana Episode 79: Will My Harris-Biden Gulag Have a Keto Menu?

It is Monday night as I am posting this and I still can’t believe it has been less than a week since that you-know-what-show of an election. These six days have been the longest seven years of my life.

As I have been saying, I’ve been prepared for every eventuality regarding this election so I decided to decompress over the weekend and it was wonderful. When I began looking at the news again on Sunday night I saw the Democrats doing what the Democrats do: being miserable even when they win.

Good Lord, do these people whine a lot.

via GIPHY

Although I am very calm at the moment, I look ahead to the potential liver damage I may suffer after January 20th, 2021. I think I may have heard my liver whimper.

This is another all-over-the-place episode but I felt the need to ramble. And I do ramble well.

Enjoy, my friends!

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.