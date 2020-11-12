Carpetbagger Andrew Yang Is Misleading Democrats About Georgia Election Law

Andrew Yang was of the most interesting candidates in the Democratic primary. He talked about issues like the future job market, which most politicians don’t really understand deeply. He discussed issues of technology and how they will impact the workplace. While I disagreed with Yang’s solutions, he was an interesting thinker.

Following the election, he actually criticized his own party. He thought their focus on policing cultural issues was detrimental to the brand. In an interview on CNN, he said:

“And there’s something deeply wrong when working-class Americans have that response to a major party that theoretically is supposed to be fighting for them,” Yang said. “So you have to ask yourself what has the Democratic Party been standing for in their minds and in their minds the Democratic Party unfortunately has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life that has been declining for years.”

He is correct. That is why the working class gravitated toward the Republican Party beginning in 2016. Given these comments and the campaign he ran, I viewed him as an honest broker. I met some of his young, enthusiastic supporters at Politicon in Nashville last year. They, too, were interesting. More interesting was the fact that they told me that if Yang did not get the nomination, they would vote for President Trump as they did in 2016. Ironic.

But now, I think Andrew Yang is an elitist jerk. That is the most caustic language I can use in print, but some far more colorful thoughts cross my mind. He is leading an initiative to get Democrat voters to temporarily move to the state of Georgia and impact our two Senate runoffs. As a Georgia resident, this infuriates me.

It infuriates me not because I think the election is in the bag for the GOP. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Anyone who is sanguine about these races keeping the GOP majority is deluding themselves. It will be a hard-fought election. And this is a battle Georgians, with a vested interest in the future of the state, should be fighting. Not a bunch of carpetbaggers who will leave again once the polling places close.

The only reason the election is up for grabs is that we’ve had a ton of carpetbaggers fleeing blue states in the northeast for lower taxes, better weather, and a better business climate. Then they vote to screw it up. It is rather stunning to watch. We also welcomed the film industry with open arms, and that hasn’t helped.

The good news is Yang’s plan is rather uninformed. Georgia utilizes Voter I.D. in elections. This means you need a valid ID to vote. We also don’t do vote by mail. If you want to vote outside the polls, you must request an absentee ballot that is matched against voter rolls. You can register several ways, but all require a valid I.D.

To obtain a driver’s license or state ID card, there are requirements. You need proof of U.S. citizenship and a Social Security card. Additionally, you must provide two proofs of residence. This would include a signed purchase agreement on a property, a signed lease, and a utility bill in the individual’s name to establish residency. While Georgia does not have a residency requirement to vote, we have checks in place to get the I.D. required to vote.

So, slumming it on an activist’s couch is not going to cut it. Staying in a hotel or Air BNB is not going to work. And to vote in the runoff election, you must obtain all of this documentation, surrender your current state ID, and obtain a new one and register by December 7, 2020. Today is November 12th. There is not even a utility billing cycle left. It is Voter I.D. that stops this influx of activists. This is also a clear case for supporting Voter I.D.

Go pound sand, Andrew Yang. If you decide to campaign in the state, I promise you will have a crowd of MAGA supporters to jeer you. While your idea may not have violated the letter of the law in your mind, it certainly violates the spirit of it. And it would help if you asked Jon Ossoff and Stacey Abrams how much Hollywood money and star endorsements worked out for them. Georgians don’t like outsiders telling us what to do.

Yang’s win-at-all-costs mentality is pretty deplorable too.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.