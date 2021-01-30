The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 45: Say Her Name—Victoria Rose Smith

On this week’s show, I take you through a day in my life chasing down government public information officers and coroners to help me tell the story of Victoria Rose Smith, who tragically was murdered in the care of her adoptive family. Food Network star Ariel Robinson and her husband Jerry adopted Victoria in May from South Carolina DSS. The biological family asked for Victoria’s body in order to bury her and say goodbye, but ran into the usual stalling and red tape by government offices.

Just hours after I finished recording and uploading this podcast, Victoria’s aunt, Michelle Urps, contacted me to tell me that they regained Victoria’s body after public pressure to return her to her family for burial. This might be the first time that public pressure seemed to move the needle with social services, in my experience.

Urps announced that news on Facebook in the video below. The podcast tonight is a record of the steps that were taken to help bring this little girl home. It was recorded before the body was recovered.

