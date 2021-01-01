The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 41: The Best Binge-Worthy Shows of 2020 with Stephen Kruiser

Happy New Year everyone! I hope you’re all taking it very easy and playing it cool as we tiptoe into 2021. Maybe if we’re real quiet, whatever it is that hates us so much won’t notice we’re here. Stephen Kruiser and I spent our New Year’s Eve chatting about our favorite binge-worthy shows on digital streaming channels. Inspired by Kruiser’s list post here, I had to add my own to give you the best indoor entertainment that is out there while it’s cold and COVID and there’s still a long weekend ahead.

Join Kruiser and me as we take you through our favorite escapes from reality. We have an exhaustive set of suggestions because we are couch potatoes, apparently. My COVID recovery plan consists of about eight hours of television a day followed by whatever comes out of my new deep-fryer. If you’re going to put on Commie plague weight, go for broke, I say. Resolutions can wait and so can everything else so grab a snuggie, your favorite beverage, and start planning your holiday TV schedule with us. Enjoy!