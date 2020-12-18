'The Fringe' with Megan Fox, Episode 40: The Covid Cabana with Paula Bolyard

If you’ve had COVID-19, you will relate to this episode of “The Fringe,” and if you haven’t, you won’t want to miss what’s in store for you when you get it (which you most likely will). Join PJ Media Editor Paula Bolyard and me as we dish on our experiences with the Communist Plague. Have you heard of anosmia? That’s the phenomenon where COVID kills two of your five senses, smell and taste, and it is awful. Paula and I are both struggling through it and trying to get back to normal—whatever that means in this most awful of years.

If you’d like to learn more about anosmia and other topics discussed on the show, check out the article in the Wall Street Journal, “Damaged Sense of Smell in Covid Patients Holds Clues to How Recovery Might Work.” Also on the program, another side-effect of the Wuhan Flu seems to be binge-watching Netflix shows. Paula and I tell you about our favorites and how to avoid all the porn Netflix keeps shoving in our faces. Don’t miss it! And let us know in the comments what your experience with the Sezchwan Scourge has been like.