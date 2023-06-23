Ellen Page Is Not Okay. Just Look at Her.

On Friday, an interview clip of Ellen “Elliot” Page went viral on Twitter, in which the 36-year-old actress declared that since coming out as transgender, she is finally happy and “fully living” life for the first time.

And I’m not buying it for a second.

I was never a huge fan of Ellen Page’s work, but I enjoyed some movies in which she appeared, like Juno, Whip It, and the X-Men. However, it’s actually difficult to watch the clips from her interview on Lorraine, a UK-based talk show, with host Lorraine Kelly.

Despite professing to be happy, Page doesn’t look it at all.

“It’s, It’s definitely been a journey to get to where I’ve needed to be to feel like I’m fully living my life for the first time,” she claimed in a bizarre voice that has clearly been altered by cross-sex hormones.

“You’re in a good place now,” host Lorraine Kelly affirmed. “I think it’s a strange world that we live in now because people are much more accepting on one hand, but on the other hand, there is so much noise out there and so much toxicity against particularly trans people right now. And how do you deal with that? And, you know, on a personal level, how do you manage to deal with that?”

“Yeah,” Page replied. “I mean, it’s — it’s very true, what you’re saying, and it is interesting to be the, you know, in a place in my life I could have never imagined. So much of my life, I found it very difficult to see a future.”

Page has been forthcoming about the abuse she experienced in Hollywood and her suicidal thoughts. Yet, sadly, she, like so many others, thought that mutilating her body was going to solve her problems. Now — arguably the “honeymoon phase” of her transition — it’s clear from looking at her and listening to her that she’s not a happy person; she’s simply trying to put on a happy face for the sake of the movement.

Page continued by claiming that she feels the “most embodied and confident and present and creative” now, and that this “would have been impossible before” transitioning.

In his first UK interview for his book Pageboy, @TheElliotPage shares how it feels to get to where he needed to be to feel like he’s fully living his life and his message for anyone struggling in the way he did for so many years. 🙏#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/0AJ22k4Ru4 — Lorraine (@lorraine) June 21, 2023

Watch the above video and tell me that looks like somehow who is happy. Page’s claims of being content are as convincing as Joe Biden’s doctor claiming he’s healthy and vigorous.

This is not the only interview where Page clearly doesn’t come across as a particularly happy person.

Sorry, I’m not buying it. She’s repeating the same canned lines in interview after interview. I’m convinced she’s trying to put on a happy face and make it look like her problems were solved by chopping off her breasts, taking hormones, etc.

And what makes this tragedy even worse is that all the publicity Page is getting over this will persuade more impressionable young people that destroying their bodies will solve their problems.