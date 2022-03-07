Why Isn’t the Biden Administration Equipping Ukraine with Reaper Drones and F-16s?

The roughly forty-mile-long convoy of Russian armor heading from Belarus to Kyiv presents a huge, thus far missed opportunity. The mass assemblage of Russian tanks, armored personnel carriers, towed artillery, and rocket launchers in plain view invites the use of precision-guided weapons fired from the air to devastating effect, but the Ukrainians lack sufficient air power.

Throughout this crisis, President Biden has reacted haltingly, never making in a timely manner the critical support the Ukrainians desperately need. He has only supplied lethal aid begrudgingly and has consistently done so inadequately, holding back that very support the Ukrainians need to halt Russian aggression.

It is extraordinary, indeed, that while satellite images of the Russian convoy stare the world in the face day after day, indicative of a stalled advance, no serious airpower is being brought to bear against the convoy. Imagine the cost to Russia if precision-guided, armor-piercing missiles, such as Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, rained down on that convoy from a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones? That could happen if the Ukrainians were supplied with the Reapers, fully loaded with Hellfires and other air-to-surface and air-to-air laser-guided missiles. The United States could dispatch drone pilots to Poland from its Air Force UAV Control Center in Nevada to train Ukrainian pilots on how to use the Reapers. The United States could then deliver to Poland, for transport into Ukraine, the mobile modules Ukrainian drone pilots will need along with the Reapers and munitions. From there, the Ukrainians could dispatch the drones to attack the convoy and Russian fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft, with devastating effects.

Moreover, the United States could supply Ukrainian pilots with F-16s to complement the drone force, enabling aerial defense of Kyiv by what remains of the Ukrainian Air Force and also enabling interdiction of Russian supply lines, troop concentrations, and armor. We ought to be training next-generation Ukrainian pilots at American air bases so that Ukraine has a constant supply of pilots in aid of operations.

The Biden Administration appears fearful that lethal aid beyond that supplied to date may escalate the risk of direct hostility between Russia and the United States. That fear and hesitancy feed Putin’s appetite for conquest; it serves as no deterrent. Biden made no promises of lethal aid to the Ukrainians in his State of the Union Address. Rather, he offered verbal support with no substantive backing, thereby continuing to project weakness (a weakness that is the very reason for Putin’s exploitative acts of aggression, a weakness that has been constant from Biden’s cut-and-run retreat from Afghanistan to his apparent willingness to accept, before the invasion, some Russian incursion into Ukraine without the imposition of sanctions). That same weakness persists to this day and is encouraging Putin to move aggressively.

Related: Why Doesn’t Barack Obama Get More Blame for Putin’s Ukraine Invasion?

Contrary to Biden Administration calculations, it is not weakness but strength revealed through meaningful lethal aid to the Ukrainians and a firm resolve to continue that aid indefinitely that Putin must, of necessity, respect. Putin expects, in a contest of wills, Biden lacks the courage and stamina to meet the challenge. To date, Biden’s behavior has only reinforced Putin’s expectations.

If Russia achieves its objective of occupying Ukraine and installing a puppet regime, it will be because of Biden’s weakness. Putin will then perceive even greater expansion into Eastern Europe as attainable. Moreover, Xi Jinping will then have even more reason to believe America lacks the resolve to fight against aggressors. Taiwan very much hangs in the balance.

If, however, the President were to suddenly do a volte-face and find a backbone, he could equip President Zelensky with the lethal aid needed to inflict substantial losses on the Russians. Doing so would likely be enough to ensure an active and lengthy Ukrainian guerilla war against Russian occupation, demoralizing the Russians and creating the future prospect of a Russian withdrawal. That approach would redound to the enormous benefit of the United States and NATO. It would cause Russia to be weakened as a global power for years to come, would tend to lessen the overall threat to NATO, would bolster the standing of the free world, and would cause Russia to lose far more of its invested military hardware than it anticipated and far more of its warfighters. It would tax the willingness of the Russian people to tolerate Putin’s adventurism (just as it did in Afghanistan).

Biden lacks a very basic understanding: if you do not present more than superficial opposition to a megalomaniacal leader at war, that leader will take advantage of perceived weakness by relentlessly pursuing ever more devastating acts of aggression. Doing little or nothing (or something insufficient too late in the game) ensures failure in such circumstances. Success depends on timely, meaningful, and unrelenting opposition. The notion that any opposition necessarily invites a nuclear war is irrational. We need not send American planes or troops into combat to achieve our objectives in Ukraine. The Ukrainians have proven themselves heroic and reliable opponents of Russian aggression if only well-enough armed. We should equip them with more powerful means to counter Russian aggression.

The economic sanctions the Biden Administration has imposed will not likely alter Russia’s plans for occupation. Putin amassed over 500 billion dollars for this war effort, anticipating economic sanctions from the West. Putin banked on the West not ending its dependency on Russian oil and gas. Only the Biden Administration halting the importation of Russian oil and gas and enabling Europe to be supplied by non-Russian sources would create the kind of unanticipated cost capable of seriously dissuading Putin from his military adventurism.

As long as the United States continues to buy from Russia 209,000 barrels of crude oil and 500,000 barrels of other petroleum products every day, it will finance Russian aggression. Biden’s refusal to halt Russian oil and gas imports and reverse his destruction of domestic oil and gas markets ensures that Russia will have the financing needed to withstand the economic sanctions imposed to date. China can be expected to help lessen Russia’s burden with more market opportunities beyond China’s recent expansion of wheat buys.

But Biden is beholden to the far left of his party, and that is now a geopolitical weakness of profound proportions. He is not about to do what must be done. He will not ditch his climate change agenda and restore the Keystone XL pipeline, eliminate Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulations that encumber domestic oil and gas production, nor open federal lands and seas to leasing for oil and gas extraction. If Biden takes those steps now and creates the right incentives, America could return to energy independence, domestic gas and oil prices would go down, inflation would be moderated, and the United States could supply Europe with liquified natural gas. But even in his State of the Union Address, Biden continued to bang on the worn-out socialist drum of Build Back Better, even in the face of high inflation and the immediate prospect of much higher inflation from still-rising oil and gas prices.

If Biden broke ranks with the far left of his party and unleashed the power of American oil and gas, he would help end Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and oil — but more would still be needed. If Biden were the leader he is not, he would have already met with his counterparts in Norway, Algeria, and Qatar and obtained commitments from those states to ramp up oil and gas production and sales to Europe, ensuring a rapid end to energy dependence on Russia.

Only a combined and committed effort by the United States to supply Ukraine with meaningful lethal aid — and to end European and American dependence on Russian oil and gas — would make Russian leaders perceive Ukraine as a wasted effort, a repeat of the Soviet Afghanistan debacle. It would also temper Putin’s ambition to take more of Europe and send to China the signal now sorely needed, that invading Taiwan would be too costly.