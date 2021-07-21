The Case for Trump in 2024

The debate over whether or not Trump will run in 2024 may soon be over. Ric Grenell recently tweeted: “I spoke to President Trump today and I’d say he’s running.” But this means the debate over whether or not he should run is just getting started. This debate is certain to be ugly — made even uglier by a leftist media that will do everything it can to fuel the furious passions of the growing chorus of anti-Trumpers on the right.

While many conservatives and Republicans cheer a Trump run in 2024, many others boo the prospect. It is the naysayers I wish to address.

Some anti-Trumpers maintain that he has too much baggage, that he’s too politically damaged to run in 2024. This is nonsense. It ignores the reality that despite a four-year campaign from the Democratic Party and their media to destroy Trump, he was more popular in 2020 than he was in 2016. Trump got eleven million more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016.

No American president in U.S. history has been treated more unfairly than Donald Trump, and no other American president in American history could have withstood the relentless volley of hatred and abject lies Trump faced from the leftist media. Nixon resigned over Watergate. Reagan nearly suffered similar humiliation over the Iran-Contra scandal. Trump showed no weakness throughout the Russia collusion hoax, the quid pro quo hoax, and countless other manufactured scandals by the left. He was Teflon Don.

While Trump derangement syndrome afflicts Democrats, Trump fatigue afflicts Republicans. While Trump showed no fatigue after four years of vicious attacks, weak-kneed Republicans did. Many Republicans oppose another Trump presidential run because they are tired of negative media coverage. They have had it with the left’s hatred and contempt for Trump and his supporters. They want peace.

But this is not only foolish, but naive. It falsely presumes that Trump was the problem, rather than the Democratic Party, the Washington establishment, and their media. Should Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or another Republican run in 2024, the left’s hatred will simply be aimed at that Republican candidate. Their pernicious attacks are not exclusive to Trump, but pointed at “we the people” — anyone who stands against them and their corruption. There won’t be peace so long as Republicans and conservatives continue to challenge the left. Trump isn’t the problem. The left is the problem.

The upshot of another Trump presidential run in 2024 is that the left is out of ammunition. That isn’t to say they won’t continue to attack Trump and fabricate new scandals, but their attacks now have little impact. Running a new candidate in 2024 gives the inevitable future attacks new life — a semblance of novelty and credibility. The left has no credibility when it comes to attacking Trump. They’ve tried and failed for four years to destroy him.

This isn’t a case against DeSantis, by the way. It is the case for Trump. Our present war won’t be won after 2024. It’s one battle in what will be a decades-long war to save our country. DeSantis will be valuable and important to this effort, and his time will come.

But it is likewise foolish to presuppose that Trump can’t win in 2024 because he lost in 2020. This is to accept the lie that Biden got 80 million votes — the most of any presidential candidate in history. To believe this is to ignore how the Democrats won in 2020 — tens of millions of mail-in ballots that even our own government previously admitted “remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.”

Nor is Trump’s age relevant so long as he remains healthy. Trump will be 78 years old in 2024. Reagan was 73 when he was elected to his second term. Biden was 77 in 2020. While Biden isn’t fit — mentally or physically — Trump is not Biden. Trump runs circles around healthy men much younger than he is.

When I wrote my book in November of 2020, I claimed that the 2020 election “is the turning point of the war. It is our Gettysburg. To retreat now is to accept defeat. Only in winning this battle can we live to fight again. We must march towards the enemy, not away from the battlefield. The enemy will not stand idly by and watch us flee, but pursue us further and rout our army.”

As we know, the Republican Party did not stand and fight but retreated. As I predicted, the Democratic Party did not accept their surrender but was emboldened to obliterate them. But I was wrong about Gettysburg. We did lose an important battle, but it doesn’t have to be our demise.

It can and must be our Alamo — a painful loss that inspires us to future victory. Optimistic signs abound. Like the Alamo, countless conservatives have awakened from their slumber and have joined the present fight.

If Donald Trump couldn’t win, the left would champion his potential nomination. They condemn it because they fear him. They attack him and us because they fear us. Donald Trump should run because Donald Trump can win. Trump has what it takes.