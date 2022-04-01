Saying Goodbye to My Mum

“You cannot begin to understand it until it happens to you.”

Those are the wise words spoken to me by a friend upon learning that I had traveled to the West Coast last week to say goodbye to my mother. She passed away a few days after I left.

And boy, were my friend’s words true. I’m dealing with emotions that I do not understand, cannot comprehend. I can’t sleep or eat. It is the worst thing I have experienced. I am broken. Shattered, actually.

My Uber driver this morning, when I told him of my grief, said, “It is very challenging to live a good life.”

Indeed. Life was rough for my mum. She made poor man choices, which affected me horribly, as well as others. But she did manage to live a good life — as best she could, at least. She was — how do I put it? — a glamor-puss. A diva. She reached the heights of California politics, only to be destroyed by it. It’s a very sad story, and one that makes me hate politics. It’s a very long story, which I will never, ever tell.

Still, my mum lived a good life. She worked it well. Like a champ, really.

We had a strange relationship for sure, but the love was always there. Always, and very, very deep.

She was in hospice care, in a wonderful facility in the city of my birth, San Bernardino, Calif. The Villas, it’s called. Should you have the unfortunate need for such a thing, I highly recommend the Villas.

The entirety of the situation has made me think of my children and their mum. It breaks my heart to know what I now know — that they will face this awful reality of life. The lesson? Simple. Love your mum. Period.

As I write this, another friend told me that it was the one-year anniversary of her mother’s death.

“I only wish to be half the person that she was. Nothing lasts forever except the love of your mother.”

So very true. I love you, mum.

If you are fortunate enough to still have a mum … make time.