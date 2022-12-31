I’ve always been a voracious reader, and in 2022, I read over 70 books. Now, before you think this means that I don’t have a life, know that some of these books were really short (I’m a fan of Hourly History‘s super-quick historical and biographical reads — many of which you can get for free!).

The books I’ve read were a combination of actual print books, Kindle books, and audiobooks. That’s another way I’m able to read a lot over the course of a year.

One thing I did realize is that all of these books are non-fiction. None of the fiction I read this year came out in 2022. Go figure.

I’ve written about some of my 2022 reading experiences on my Substack, but here are my favorite books that I’ve read that came out this year. Maybe I’ll inspire you to check them out too!

Here are my favorite reads of 2022, in no particular order.

As long as I can remember, I’ve been a space program nut, and Apollo 13 is my all-time favorite movie. So reading Fred Haise’s autobiography was a real treat. From his tales of growing up in Biloxi, Miss., during the Depression to traveling around the moon (but not getting to land on it), Haise’s story engrossed me.

Haise writes with an authority that sometimes gets a little too technical, and it’s clear that he takes his career as a test pilot and astronaut seriously. But he never takes himself too seriously, which makes it a fun and fascinating read.

Confession time: I’m not one of those people who goes totally nuts over the royal family, but I had an immense love and respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Then I heard a podcast interview with the author of this book before it came out and knew I had to read it.

The story of any person whose life spans a literal century like Elizabeth the Queen Mother is fascinating enough, and adding to it the fact that she hobnobbed with so many people in British society makes her story even more worth reading.

But the format makes this book even more interesting. Russell breaks the Queen Mother’s life into 100 specific anecdotes that tell her story as a whole. I do recommend the audiobook because the narrator reads it like she’s really spilling the tea — and her accents are terrific, too.

I became familiar with Mike Rinder through his work with Leah Remini on Scientology and the Aftermath on A&E. I had even heard portions of his personal story of rising through Scientology to become one of its leading figures and finally escaping the cult. But I hadn’t heard it all until this book.

To hear details of a life dedicated to Scientology — only to find himself disillusioned with the cult — in Rinder’s own voice (in audiobook format, of course) is compelling. You won’t believe some of what happened, but it’s all true.

I had heard about the practices of Bethel Church in Redding, Calif., for a while now — crazy things like “fire tunnels,” gold dust coming from the air vents, and the parents of toddler Olive Heiligenthal trying to raise her from the dead. But I didn’t realize that Bethel was part of a dangerous movement.

The New Apostolic Reformation, of which Bethel is a part, teaches doctrines that are flat-out unbiblical and even flirt with occult and New Age practices. It’s scary that so many people fall for it, but a book like this one can help people educate themselves and speak out.

For over 20 years, Robert Hanssen lived a double life: a husband and father who was part of a conservative Catholic group and a spy who sold secrets to the Russians. He worked so diligently to sell out his country that our national security apparatus chased the wrong leads for years before nailing him.

It’s an astonishing and frustrating story that may not be as nailbiting as 24 or as exotic as James Bond, but the stakes were so much higher because they were real.

Shameless plug alert! Did you think I’d leave out my own book, which came out in March? It’s the revised and expanded edition of my exploration of Southern culture that I wrote back in 2015. Even if you’ve read the original book, there’s plenty of new material, including some family recipes.

I’d love for you to buy a copy, not just because it benefits me, but also because I happen to think it’s a fun read.

—

There’s my list! What books did you enjoy in 2022?