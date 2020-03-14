send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
The Rosett Report

This Heartwarming Video Trump Tweeted Amid the Coronavirus Will Have You In Tears

By Claudia Rosett 2020-03-14T20:53:29
chat comments

We could all use some encouragement right now, most of us hunkered down, washing our hands, full of foreboding, and wondering just how long this strange new coronavirus out of China will upend our lives and one way or another imperil us all. Since January, I've been following the news of its spread, from the terror at the source in Wuhan to at least 141 other countries as I write this, including America, and the misery now engulfing the worst new hot spot, Europe. This pandemic has brought forth heroes -- the Chinese netizens braving the Communist Party's censors and lies, the dedicated doctors working themselves to exhaustion and in some cases succumbing to the virus themselves. But even these stories of inspiring people have been grim.

So, how incredibly welcome to find in this landscape something so defiantly beautiful that it brought tears to my eyes. And, yes, I came across it this afternoon on President Trump's Twitter feed. Whatever you make of Trump's tweets -- love them, hate them, or simply don't care -- this one is worth a look. It's a 54-second video clip, which as best I can determine was filmed in Italy last September. Italy is right now the hardest-hit country after China, where this virus originated. More than 21,000 Italians have been confirmed with the disease, and more than 1,400 have died. Striving to support each other, in a country now under lockdown, Italians have been singing from their balconies. Many of these scenes are beautiful, haunting, but suffused with sadness.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump sent out a tweet under the caption, in all caps, "THE UNITED STATES LOVES ITALY!" In today's context of the pandemic, in the shadow of this virus, it is glorious. It serves as a message of defiance, of joyous humanity, of a dawn to come, and you can't do better than have set it to Pavarotti: Please, turn up the sound, and have a look.

Trump Will Unleash the Power of the Private Sector to Counter the Coronavirus Threat

https://pjmedia.com/claudiarosett/an-uplifting-moment-in-the-time-of-coronavirus/

Related: 2020, coronavirus
Editor's Choice
SPENGLER: Buy Stocks, But With Caution
Comments
VodkaPundit: Biden, the Blanche DuBois of Politics
Comments
The Fringe with Megan Fox Episode 9
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media