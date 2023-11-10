Bibi and Me

My children’s Mother, whom I refuse to refer to as my ex-wife but actually is, warned me not to write about the Gaza situation. I thought about it for about half a day and decided I just can’t be silent. Terror must be addressed, even by someone as inconsequential as me.

She warned me of trouble that may come my way, which sadly is facing many who are speaking out. But I’m in a foreign country and no one knows where to find me. So. Find me, losers.

I will speak. If no one speaks, there is nothing, is there?

I had the privilege in my CPAC era of getting to know the Prime Minister of Israel — who actually taught me how to properly say Israel. (It’s not Is-ray-el, it’s Is-rel).

Regardless, it is a special, heavenly place and I am — even from afar, as I hear monkeys in the trees and am living in the jungle — fixated on what is happening in our world.

And what is that? Modern-day western civilization is about to fall apart. When China makes its move on Taiwan in this moment of distraction, we will find ourselves in World War Three.

Our world will then fall apart.

I don’t think we can do anything at the moment about Putin, the war criminal who WILL hang one day. Hopefully he'll be dragged through the streets like Khaddafi. We live in a world of villains and it falls upon us to do our jobs and eradicate them. God willing.

But we have time with China. We can deal with them.

More importantly and the point of this note is Israel. And Benjamin Netanyahu. And the weekend we spent in Arlington Virginia together with his wife, Sarah.

He was the former PM at that moment, and Ariel Sharon had taken power. I had this suite that Bibi was working out of, and his security detail was the best (scariest) I have ever seen. They would kill you with their bare hands if you even looked at the PM funny. They didn’t even speak unless they had to. Serious stuff, appropriately.

So I was on the floor and one of his agents said something to me: “We need your suite right now.” When a Mossad protection agent in a leather jacket tells you something needs to happen “now” and the Prime Minister is in the building, you don’t ask questions. You take orders.

The reason we had to run back to my suite happened to be that the late Ariel Sharon was on the phone and was about to ask Bibi to serve as Defense Minister. I was outside the room, of course, but Bibi has a big voice. I remember him bellowing to to Sharon (they weren’t friendly), ”I will serve Israel better from outside the government!” He may have hung up the phone after saying that. I just know he stormed out of my room, and I was perplexed. And everyone was gone.

I tell this story because I believe in this man and I believe he will accomplish the current mission at hand.

A passionate person in a time of unitability can change the world forever.

Everything is at stake here, my friends. If there is no Israel, there will soon be no America as we know it. Rally behind the Prime Minister. It’s important.

Israel is now ground zero.