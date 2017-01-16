send
search
rows
Columnists
Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

Why Did ADL Rip Huffington Post Article Saying a Jew Poisoned Muhammad?

By Andrew G. Bostom 2017-01-16T19:26:48
chat comments

In 1956, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to explain why the United States was selling military aircraft to Saudi Arabia, but not Israel.

Dulles further argued in support of the U.S. policy of not stationing Jewish soldiers in the U.S. Armed Forces on bases in Saudi Arabia.

Senators had criticized the fact that via the agreement which allowed the operation of the U.S. airbase at Dhahran, the Saudis were permitted to exclude “objectionable” persons -- first and foremost, Jews of any ilk. Explaining the U.S. concession to this Saudi demand, the Congressional Record captures (p. 11840) the following verbatim discussion, including Secretary Dulles’ own remarks:

[T]he startling fact is that the religious ban is applied solely to Americans of Jewish faith. During further questioning, Secretary Dulles elaborated on the reasons for respecting Saudi Arabia’s discriminatory demands.

[Dulles] “You are dealing with a kingdom and with a dynasty which more than any other in the world practices very religiously certain religious doctrines and they have felt for a long time -- it goes back centuries -- a very particular animosity toward the Jews, because they credited the assassination of Mohammed to a Jew.”

Fast forward 60 years to hear the self-appointed intellectual defenders of American Jews, the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL’s) hysterical -- if willfully ignorant -- reactions (here, here) to a Huffington Post Arabic blog entitled: “‘Arsenic’ The poison, which a Jewish woman put in the food of the Prophet, peace be upon him.”

The Arabic blog simply re-affirmed salient details from canonical, mainstream Islamic sources that a Jewess poisoned Muhammad, ultimately leading to his protracted and painful “martyrdom” death. Indeed, the only novel aspect of this recapitulation of the traditional Muslim narrative is the “hypothesis” that arsenic was the specific poison used by the culprit Jewess. But on December 7, 2016, the Helm-ite wise men “Islamic scholars” at ADL insisted Huff Post Arabi had instead “published an anti-Semitic blog that promotes a preposterous claim of a Jewish responsibility for the death of Islam’s prophet, Mohammed which parallels the Jewish deicide.”

Last week, ADL expressed its solemn “disappointment” that Huff Post Arabi had failed to remove the blog, claiming it “promotes a conspiracy theory blaming Jews for the death of the Prophet Mohammed.” (Note ADL’s voluntary use of reverent capitalization.) Astute, fearless shepherd of American Jewry and ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt added:

It is troubling that an anti-Semitic screed cleared  The Huffington Post’s editorial review process and that our concerns so far have been ignored.

The ADL’s uninformed, apoplectic posturing notwithstanding, Muhammad’s alleged poisoning by a Khaybar Jewess in the canonical traditions (“hadith”) and earliest pious Muslim biographies (“sira”) of Islam’s prophet updates with perfect archetypal logic the Koranic themes of Jews as malevolent “prophet killers” (Koran 2:61/3:112) and hateful (Koran 5:82) conspirators against Islam. Jews are described as fully deserving of the debasement Islam’s deity Allah pitched upon them (Koran 2:61) eternally.

https://pjmedia.com/blog/why-did-adl-rip-huffington-post-article-saying-a-jew-poisoned-muhammad/

Editor's Choice
Black Leaders Praise Trump Education Pick Betsy DeVos
comments
MLK's Son Had a 'Very Constructive Meeting' With Trump
comments
FBI Arrests Widow of Orlando Nightclub Killer Omar Mateen
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 