We Risk Killing Civilization in Our Panicked Fear of Individual Death
A lot of people are allowing the installation of what amounts to a police state due to fear of COVID-19 (a disease that 98% of those who catch it survive).
Unable to figure it out, feeling as though I’m standing in two inches of water while all around me people are flopping on their bellies and screaming they’re going to die unless government saves them, I’m brought to realize that my view of death is profoundly un-American.
There are reasons for that, including the fact that I grew up in a country where human life is far less safe, and disease far more likely to take a majority of people before they even attain maturity.
https://pjmedia.com/blog/we-risk-killing-civilization-in-our-panicked-fear-of-individual-death/