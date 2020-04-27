Unless Our Intended Destination Is Venezuela, It's Time to Open Everything and Get Back to Work
I’ve been screaming about this for at least a month, perhaps because I’ve seen this movie before, but I think it is time to admit that the cure for Covid-19 is in fact much, much worse than the nothingburger disease that inspired it.
Right now governors – mostly Democrats – are holding on by their fingernails to the narrative that “the lockdown saved millions of lives,” which is – looking at the numbers from Sweden – at best a fallacy and at worst outright deception.
As study after study shows that it’s likely the virus was here before the beginning of the year, and in fact that many more people already have antibodies to it than expected, we hear that all these studies are “problematic” or “discredited.” Except that in the U.S. and abroad all of these studies keep corroborating each other and coming up with a mortality rate much lower than anyone could have anticipated.
https://pjmedia.com/blog/unless-our-intended-destination-is-venezuela-its-time-to-open-everything-and-get-back-to-work/