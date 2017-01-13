Turkey's Radical Islamization Process Accelerating

A primary school in Istanbul’s Umraniye neighborhood has recently prepared a “corner” remembering those who lost their lives during the abortive coup on July 15. A model of sergeant Omer Halisdemir, who died that day, photos of armed soldiers describing the coup night, as well as models of tanks and people standing in front of tanks were put in the corner, with a caption that reads:

Whatever you do, you will not stop the rise of the Turkish nation. Whatever you do, the victory will be of Islam.

Journalists with the Turkish newspaper Evrensel called the principal of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Primary School (Istanbul Ticaret Odasý Ilkokulu) to ask about the banner. The principal hung up the phone after saying they “do not give information to journalists.”

Ironically, the Gulen movement -- which the Turkish government now calls the “Fethullah Gulen Terror Organization” and accuses of masterminding the attempted coup on July 15 -- is also an Islamic movement.

Even if the accusations by the government against Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen were correct, it would not be rational to claim that it was the defeat or weakening of Islam that the Islamic Gulen movement targeted by organizing the coup attempt.

Evrensel also reported that last year the board in one of the classrooms of the same school was filled with Koranic verses and hadith -- sayings attributed to Islam’s founder, Muhammad, which encouraged dying, killing, and jihad in the name of Islam.

One was the Turkish version of the Koran’s verse 4 of “Surah Muhammad”, which reads:

So when you meet those who disbelieve in battle, strike their necks until, when you have inflicted slaughter upon them, then secure their bonds, and either confer favor afterwards or ransom them until the war lays down its burdens. That is the command. And if Allah had willed, He could have taken vengeance upon them Himself, but He ordered armed struggle to test some of you by means of others. And those who are killed in the cause of Allah -- never will He waste their deeds.

Anti-IS students attacked at university campus in Istanbul

A group at Istanbul University attacked a group of secular students who were protesting the Islamic State presence at the faculty of letters of the university, and were disseminating anti-IS leaflets titled “murderous IS.” The attackers tried to destroy the leaflets, according to the Turkish newspaper Birgun.

IS has threatened Istanbul University on social media. In one of the photos IS supporters disseminated on social media, an armed IS militant is standing before the entrance of the university’s campus.

In another photo, an armed IS militant is seen before the Bosphorus Bridge, where the Reina night club, site of a mass shooting on January 1st, is located. At least 39 people were killed and at least 70 were injured in the terror attack. IS officially claimed responsibility, and released a statement claiming the attacker was a soldier of IS who had "struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday."