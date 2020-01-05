'This Is the Beginning': Hackers Claiming to Be from Iran Take Over U.S. Government Website

"Martyrdom was his (Shahid Soleymani) reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God's power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night's incident," the message read.

The attack on the federal website came about two hours after President Trump warned Iran on Twitter that Iran "WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD" if they strike American assets or targets.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters," the president wrote on Twitter. "He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years."

"Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself... The USA wants no more threats!"