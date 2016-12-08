These Kahlúa Fudge Brownies Will Have Everyone Wanting to Come to Your Holiday Party
It's National Brownie Day. It's also the holiday season.
The following chocolatey recipe shared by a member of our staff also has some alcohol.
So let's forget about the diet until January 1 and get straight to baking!
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup unsalted butter
3 (1 oz.) squares Baker's chocolate
3 large eggs
2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup Kahlúa3/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
2 tablespoons Kahlúa (for top)
Directions
1. Melt chocolate with unsalted butter over LOW heat.
2. Beat eggs with sugar until light.
3. Combine egg/sugar mixture, chocolate/butter mixture and add 1/4 cup Kahlúa.
4. Combine and add flour, baking powder and salt.
5. Stir in walnuts (or pecans).
6. Turn into a greased 9 x 13" pan.
7. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes (or until top springs back and sides pull away).
8. Remove from oven and brush with 1 tablespoon Kahlúa.
9. Cut into 1 x 2" bars.
Makes 2 dozen.
NOTE: Be careful NOT to overbake.
If you do decide to try this treat, we'd love to hear how yours ended up tasting.
Let us know in the comments section!
