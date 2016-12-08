These Kahlúa Fudge Brownies Will Have Everyone Wanting to Come to Your Holiday Party

It's National Brownie Day. It's also the holiday season.

The following chocolatey recipe shared by a member of our staff also has some alcohol.

So let's forget about the diet until January 1 and get straight to baking!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup unsalted butter

3 (1 oz.) squares Baker's chocolate

3 large eggs

2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup Kahlúa3/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

2 tablespoons Kahlúa (for top)

Directions

1. Melt chocolate with unsalted butter over LOW heat.

2. Beat eggs with sugar until light.

3. Combine egg/sugar mixture, chocolate/butter mixture and add 1/4 cup Kahlúa.

4. Combine and add flour, baking powder and salt.

5. Stir in walnuts (or pecans).

6. Turn into a greased 9 x 13" pan.

7. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes (or until top springs back and sides pull away).

8. Remove from oven and brush with 1 tablespoon Kahlúa.

9. Cut into 1 x 2" bars.

Makes 2 dozen.

NOTE: Be careful NOT to overbake.

If you do decide to try this treat, we'd love to hear how yours ended up tasting.

Let us know in the comments section!