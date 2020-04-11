The Covid-19 Phony War
Note I’m not saying the COVID-19 itself is phony. I have enough friends in the medical profession to know there is something happening; that a virus is causing some real havoc in some places and among certain populations.
Why those places and those populations is a bit of a mystery, since neither the bands of homeless in our inner cities (Denver, for one, hasn’t even tried to make them social distance) nor the favelas of Rio are dropping like flies. But there is something there, and precisely what it is, and precisely how to combat it is something that will have to be explored at some other time — if enough wealth and sanity is left after this psychotic break with reality to do any reasoned and sane scientific research.
Why do I call the events of the last month and a half – particularly the insane measures adopted by our governments, and followed sheepishly by the majority of a terrified population – a fake war?
https://pjmedia.com/blog/the-covid-19-phony-war/