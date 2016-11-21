Paying Students to Protest Trump

Pomona College is paying students to protest the new president-elect.

That chilling detail trumps all the news about frantic college students who require safe spaces with Play-Doh and puppies to recover from the election. According to the Claremont Independent, Pomona College’s Draper Center for Community Partnerships advertised a November 9th anti-Trump rally in Los Angeles on Facebook. It wasn’t enough, however, for the Center to promote a partisan political event. It went all the way to using university funds to rent buses to take students to the rally and to reimburse travel costs for those who missed the bus. The Draper Center personnel knew what exactly they were doing: “The Draper Center is organizing a bus that will take students to downtown LA TONIGHT to stand against Trump.”

This isn’t just the usual leftist politicization of the university. Typically that political mischief is veiled. It takes the form of Marxist history, one-sided syllabi, and wholesome-sounding code words such as “environmental awareness.” But at Pomona the mask has slipped. We are seeing outright political zealotry in plain violation of the college’s tax status—and its educational integrity.

The Draper Center is part of a national movement that goes by the names service learning, global civics, and civic engagement. This movement has an office on almost every college campus. Its cadres work for the usual progressive goals, but they disguise what they’re doing as a form of “civic education.” This isn’t civics in the sense of learning about how American self-government works. Rather it is community organizing—that attempt to destroy democracy from within pioneered by Saul Alinsky.

For a succinct idea of what such “community organizing” involves, recall the protesters recruited by political operative Robert Creamer to stage violent incidents at Trump’s campaign rallies. Creamer was the founder of the Alinskyite Midwest Academy and is now a partner in Democracy Partners, which states that “we focus our energy on issue campaigns, civic engagement programs [emphasis added], and campaigns to elect Democrats to public office.” Democracy Partners has been implicated in what could politely be called skullduggery, and in the late stages of her campaign, Secretary Clinton was at pains to distance herself from Mr. Creamer.