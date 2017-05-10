Wednesday's HOT MIC

Happy Wednesday Morning

Here is what is on the President's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The timing on this should fuel the media freeing frenzy.

Easy Comey, easy go

Yesterday evening the news broke that President Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

Why did Trump fire Comey? The President followed the recommendations of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office," a White House statement reads.

"President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions," the statement continues.

Comey, who was in Los Angeles yesterday, was informed over the phone and it is reported that he had no idea the termination was coming. The White House also released a letter it sent to Comey. The letter reads in part:

"While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,"

"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," Trump's letter states.

And so with that, the media and the Democrats began a fever pitch of conspiracy theorizing.

Narrative Whiplash is at DEFCON 100

To put this in perspective, the Democrats wanted Comey fired until one millisecond before the administration released news that Comey was fired.

Senator Schumer held a press conference following the announcement because of course. The Senate Minority Leader was asked:

“Sen. Schumer, you told me last year before the election that you last confidence in Jim Comey because of how he handled the email scandal,” one reporter said. “Do you think that the president’s explanation … has credibility?”

"I do not have confidence in him any longer," Schumer said of Comey, on Nov. 2.

Retired Senator Harry Reid was very critical of Comey last year.

"It's obvious he was a partisan in all this," Reid told CNN's Manu Raju in an interview. "There's information out there. He had it, I'm confident. And he ignored it."

The Democrats, the media smart set, Hollywood's amateur political strategists all blamed Comey for ruining Hillary's presidential chance. But now, "suddenly" Comey's termination is outrageous and suspicious.

Other Comey related narrative developments: "I question the timing..."

Some in the GOP are questioning Comey's firing. And yes, one of them is John McCain.

Sens. John McCain, Bob Corker, and Richard Burr all made separate statements on Tuesday about Trump's unexpected decision.

"While the President has the legal authority to remove the Director of the FBI, I am disappointed in the President's decision to remove James Comey from office," McCain said in a statement. "James Comey is a man of honor and integrity, and he has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances."

From Corker:

"While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions," Corker, of Tennessee, said in a statement. "It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time."

From Burr:

"While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions," Corker, of Tennessee, said in a statement. "It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time."

Other Republicans also have questions.

CNN's Legal Analyst claims firing Comey is not "normal" Watch that here.

PJ Media's Deb Heine writes about more media fallout.

No Trump "political scandal" is complete without a call for impeachment: Hollywood comes through for us!

Celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell, John Legend and others said it was time for President Donald Trump to be removed from office after he fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday. Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines said that the president had a mental illness.

What will Comey do now that he has lost his job? Wikileaks to the rescue.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said he would be happy to consider Comey for a position at the organization’s Washington D.C. office, where the now unemployed bureau chief might continue his mission to “properly investigate the U.S. government.”

What's the real story? Trump's letters lay out the case for firing Comey, it's a solid one. Questions raised about why now? are silly coming from the left. Trump has the authority to fire Comey whenever he wants and there would be no good time to fire the controversial Director. No matter what Trump does, the outrage party is going to be outraged and it's impossible to take any of their objections and criticisms seriously because they are outraged by everything. This is just the latest SCARIEST THING TRUMP HAS EVER DONE.

Some claim Comey's firing is to shut down "The Russia Investigation" but that is false. Comey himself wasn't doing the investigating, the Agency is and it will continue. Another thing to keep in mind is that the FBI had to come yesterday and correct Comey's congressional testimony early this week.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations sent a letter Tuesday evening aiming to clear up false statements said by Director James Comey to Congress last week that former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop. ... Comey stated in his testimony last week to Congress that Clinton's emails had been forwarded to the computer of Abedin's husband, former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, and suggested that the "hundreds and thousands" of emails had been deliberately sent directly from Abedin to Weiner's computer. But US officials told CNN last fall the majority of the thousands of emails reviewed by the FBI got to Weiner's computer via a backup system for Abedin's phone. While some of those emails may have been sent directly from Huma in order to be printed, officials told CNN, the number was far fewer than the amount Comey described. The FBI confirmed the distinction in its letter Tuesday, which read: "Although we do not know the exact numbers, based on its investigation, the FBI believes it is reasonable to conclude that most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner's laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner."

I predict the Democrats would have called for Comey's removal over this if they had the chance. Trump may have moved on this extraordinary mistake before the Democrats did so it didn't appear that he was following the Democrats lead.

Final Morsels

Venezuelans throwing sh!t bombs at police

Condi takes on the ladies of The View

More airline related violence

FDA Head confirmed by the Senate

Dance Moms tyrant might end up in prison time

Census director abruptly quits

Now go beat back the angry mobs!