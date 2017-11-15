send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

Wednesday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-11-15T03:14:16
chat comments

Here is today's HOT MIC.

Liz Sheld2017-11-15 06:58:31 chat 0 comments

Good Tuesday morning.

I do not have the President's schedule today. Trump landed at Andrews Air Force Base last night around 9pmET.

Here is today's condensed Morning Briefing.

Moore update

Sessions testimony

Pervert/predator round-up

Historical picture of the day:

Pvt. Billy Dean Smith, who joined Angela Davis, left, at a news conference on Nov. 15, 1972 in San Francisco, a day after his acquittal in the fragging slaying of two officers in Vietnam, said in his opinion the only fair trial would have been no trial at all. Smith, who grew up in the Watts section of Los Angeles, said: The system of military justice is still riddled with injustice. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon )

Other morsels:

Dems to launch new impeachment push on Wednesday

Papa John’s apologizes for blaming low earnings on NFL players’ protests

Pentagon will pay for transgender soldier's reassignment surgery

Woman who flipped off Trump and then lost her job gets over $85,000 in GoFundMe pledges

Anti-Trump Billionaire Linked To Lawsuits Against Oil Companies

Cards Against Humanity takes aim at Trump’s proposed border wall

UCLA players back in Los Angeles after shoplifting arrests in China

CA Gov. Jerry Brown Tells Native American Activists He’d Like To Put Them ‘In The Ground’

Anti-Trump hotel is coming to DC

Blake Shelton named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Texas State University suspends Greek activities after student dies after frat event

Grassley calls WikiLeaks exchanges with Donald Trump Jr. 'innocuous'

Australia approves same-sex marriage

California gunman fired 30 rounds at elementary school, left when he couldn't get inside

Florida police fear serial killer claimed fourth victim

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!

Editor's Choice
Amazon Prime Announces 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel
comments
New Sexual Harassment Training for Congress
comments
Trump Campaign 'Was Chaos Every Day from Day One'
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 