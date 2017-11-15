Wednesday's HOT MIC

Good Tuesday morning.

I do not have the President's schedule today. Trump landed at Andrews Air Force Base last night around 9pmET.

Moore update

Sessions testimony

Pervert/predator round-up

Historical picture of the day:

Pvt. Billy Dean Smith, who joined Angela Davis, left, at a news conference on Nov. 15, 1972 in San Francisco, a day after his acquittal in the fragging slaying of two officers in Vietnam, said in his opinion the only fair trial would have been no trial at all. Smith, who grew up in the Watts section of Los Angeles, said: The system of military justice is still riddled with injustice. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon )

Other morsels:

Dems to launch new impeachment push on Wednesday

Papa John’s apologizes for blaming low earnings on NFL players’ protests

Pentagon will pay for transgender soldier's reassignment surgery

Woman who flipped off Trump and then lost her job gets over $85,000 in GoFundMe pledges

Anti-Trump Billionaire Linked To Lawsuits Against Oil Companies

Cards Against Humanity takes aim at Trump’s proposed border wall

UCLA players back in Los Angeles after shoplifting arrests in China

CA Gov. Jerry Brown Tells Native American Activists He’d Like To Put Them ‘In The Ground’

Anti-Trump hotel is coming to DC

Blake Shelton named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Texas State University suspends Greek activities after student dies after frat event

Grassley calls WikiLeaks exchanges with Donald Trump Jr. 'innocuous'

Australia approves same-sex marriage

California gunman fired 30 rounds at elementary school, left when he couldn't get inside

Florida police fear serial killer claimed fourth victim

