Wednesday's HOT MIC

I do not have the President's schedule today. Trump landed at Andrews Air Force Base last night around 9pmET.
Moore update
- RNC withdraws from fundraising agreement with Roy Moore campaign
- Poll: Moore leads Jones by 6 points in Alabama Senate race
- Someone impersonating a Washington Post reporter allegedly offered to pay women to make false claims against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore
- Nevada GOP candidate criticizes 'rush to judgment' against Moore
- Sean Hannity gives Roy Moore an ultimatum: Explain yourself or get out of the Alabama Senate race
- Roy Moore Tells Campaign Staff He Will Not Drop Out Of Senate Race
- McConnell predicts expulsion if Moore wins
Sessions testimony
- Sessions unfamiliar with FBI report on black extremists
- 5 key moments from Jeff Sessions' testimony before House Judiciary Committee
- Jeff Sessions' many denials on Russia, explained
Pervert/predator round-up
- Bryan Cranston: There may be a path back to Hollywood for Weinstein and Spacey
- Rep says Congress paid out $15M to silence sex harassment victims
- Two members of Congress "have engaged in sexual harassment," Rep. Jackie Speier says
- Capitol Hill staffers have a 'creep list' of male lawmakers who are known for sexual misconduct
Historical picture of the day:
Other morsels:
Dems to launch new impeachment push on Wednesday
Papa John’s apologizes for blaming low earnings on NFL players’ protests
Pentagon will pay for transgender soldier's reassignment surgery
Woman who flipped off Trump and then lost her job gets over $85,000 in GoFundMe pledges
Anti-Trump Billionaire Linked To Lawsuits Against Oil Companies
Cards Against Humanity takes aim at Trump’s proposed border wall
UCLA players back in Los Angeles after shoplifting arrests in China
CA Gov. Jerry Brown Tells Native American Activists He’d Like To Put Them ‘In The Ground’
Anti-Trump hotel is coming to DC
Blake Shelton named People's Sexiest Man Alive
Texas State University suspends Greek activities after student dies after frat event
Grassley calls WikiLeaks exchanges with Donald Trump Jr. 'innocuous'
Australia approves same-sex marriage
California gunman fired 30 rounds at elementary school, left when he couldn't get inside
Florida police fear serial killer claimed fourth victim
