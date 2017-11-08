Wednesday's HOT MIC

Good Wednesday morning!

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in an embassy meet and greet.

The President and First Lady will then participate in a courtesy call with National Assembly Leaders.

Later in the morning, the President will deliver a speech to the National Assembly.

The President and First Lady will then travel to the Seoul National Cemetery to participate in a wreath laying ceremony.

In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will depart the Seoul National Cemetery for Osan Air Base en route to Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

After arriving in China, the President and First Lady will have tea with President Xi Jinping of People’s Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan, before receiving a tour of the Forbidden City and viewing an opera performance.

In the evening, the President and First Lady will have dinner with President Xi and Madame Peng.

I have a condensed version of the Morning Briefing for you today.

Historical picture of the day:

The new president of the U.S. George Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas Tuesday evening November 8, 1988 after winning the presidential elections. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

Other morsels:

Dems sweep statewide Virginia elections

DNC's Perez: Trump will return to a ‘far different’ America

Trump distances himself from Ed Gillespie after Virginia election loss

Virginia elects its first openly transgender delegate to state House

Mayor de Blasio earns second term with landslide victory over Republican Nicole Malliotakis

Poll: Democratic Party approval rating drops to lowest level in 25 years

Two more House Republicans announce retirement

The Texas gunman escaped from a mental health facility after assaulting his wife and infant stepson

Texas shooter Devin Patrick Kelley had pending sex assault case, sheriff says

Texas church killer allegedly sexually assaulted two women

Kremlin quiet as Russia marks Revolution's 100-year anniversary

Trump to North Korea: ‘Do not underestimate us. And do not try us.’

'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick denies rape accusation from actress: 'I do not know this woman'

Five more women come forward about Roman Polanski

Jane Seymour Briefly Quit Acting After Hollywood’s ‘Most Powerful Man’ Sexually Harassed Her

Senate panel to hold hearing on bump stocks, background checks

Michigan lawmakers look to allow concealed guns in schools

Jeff Flake, Martin Heinrich introduce bill to close domestic violence loophole in military

Ted Cruz says legislation could have prevented Texas shooting – but Democrats pulled the plug

Most Wikileaks Emails Weren’t Even Written Until AFTER DNC Knew It Was Hacked

Trump reportedly told the director of the CIA to meet with a former intelligence official who claims Russia never hacked the DNC

Former DNC chair says she was not involved in hiring of Fusion GPS

Trump campaign adviser: Carter Page 'went around me' to get permission for Moscow trip

BuzzFeed Reporter: ‘Victims of Communism’ Is A White Nationalist Talking Point

CNN Correspondent: Dems Might Need To ‘Alienate Some White Voters’ To Gain Black Votes

Forbes Calls Wilbur Ross A Liar, Plans To Remove Him From Billionaire List

Trump forced to abandon secret trip to DMZ due to weather

An unprecedented power grab by Saudi Arabia's crown prince could remake the Middle Eastern kingdom

Knife-wielding man with porn magazine armor reportedly arrested after attempting to stab neighbor

A nude restaurant called O’Naturel just open in Paris

Jeff Sessions to testify before House Judiciary Committee

Baltimore police driver not guilty in Freddie Gray case

Roy Halladay, former MLB star pitcher, killed in small plane crash

Twitter doubling its character count to 280 in nearly all languages

Florida private school starts selling parents $120 bulletproof panels to slip inside their children's backpacks

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!