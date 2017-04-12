Wednesday's HOT MIC

On President Trump’s agenda today:

The President will meet with House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte.

In the afternoon, the President will meet with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO.

The President will then lead an expanded bilateral meeting with Secretary General Stoltenberg.

Later in the afternoon, the President will hold a joint press conference with Secretary General Stoltenberg.

GOP retains seat in Kansas

We had a quite a lead up to the special election yesterday in the Kansas 04 congressional race. The special race was to replace Mike Pompeo who left his seat when he was appointed as CIA director by President Trump.

The left and media assured us that this election, less than 100 day from when Trump took office, was a mandate on Trump’s performance and there were ominous warnings that this race could be the first of many “punishing” the GOP for Trump.

So that didn’t happen and now we are getting some spin. Chris Cillizza at the Washington Post described the results as the Republicans “averting disaster.” ABC News said the race was “tight” and there “was a far smaller gap” than what Trump and Pompeo saw in that district.

Eh, it’s not that unusual. The Democrats are all fired up and filled with sore loser juice from the November elections. Republican Ron Estes won the race by an 8pt margin.

ABC News writes, “anxious Republicans needed to make a frantic push in the campaign's final days, calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan to send a fundraising request and asking both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to record robocalls to help get out the vote. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, made a visit to the district Monday.”

“Anxious push” or what we political professionals call “campaigning?”

Special elections have notoriously low turnout and the voters are high propensity, politically invested and well-informed. Both sides turn out their A-listers to the polls. We’ll see if other off year elections issue the GOP “repudiation” that the media prophesies.

ABC puts positive shine on the future special elections.

Still, the close finish also signals that Democrats were able to rally their anti-Trump sentiment into votes at the ballot box -- while Republicans may have lost some enthusiasm with the bumps in Trump's first 100 days. Observers are already looking to a special election for a House seat in Georgia next Tuesday, which has attracted more of the national spotlight and is expected to be very competitive.

Angel in the Centerfold

John Giles, the guitarist for the J. Giles Band was found dead yesterday at his home in Massachusetts. He was 71-years-old.

Geils' death is under investigation because he was alone at the time of his death, but a preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes, according to authorities. Foul play is not suspected at this time. Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

https://youtu.be/BqDjMZKf-wg

Rest in peace.

The New York Times concern trolls the White House Easter Egg Roll

The NYT ominously warns that the White House is not prepared for this year's Easter Egg Roll.

President Trump received an urgent warning in February, informing him of a crucial date he was about to miss. “FYI manufacturing deadlines for the Easter eggs are near,” said a Twitter post directed at Mr. Trump; the first lady, Melania Trump; and the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump. “Please reach out!”

The message was from the company that manufactures the wooden eggs that are given out as mementos for the event.

“It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on,” said Melinda Bates, who organized eight years of Easter Egg Rolls as director of the White House Visitors Office under President Bill Clinton. “I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.”

The Times worries the Easter Egg roll won't be as grand as it has in the past.

The late start in planning by the Trump White House points to a smaller and less ambitious Egg Roll than in previous years. There may be half as many guests, a fraction of the number of volunteers to manage the invasion of the South Lawn, and military bands in place of A-list entertainers like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel and Silentó who have performed for Egg Rolls past.

Do voters care about the Easter Egg Roll or is this something the Acela crowd cares about? The political celebrity cocktail circuit is so out-of-touch.

Another hate hoax

Over at the Daily Caller, Justin Caruso writes about yet another hate hoax. Do you ever notice that these stories get hyped up and then when the “mystery” is solved and it does not follow the hoped-for paradigm the story is never heard from again?

Police have arrested a black male suspect in connection with a fire at a store owned by South Asian immigrants left damaged with a note from “White America” telling them to “go back to where they came from.”

A note left at the scene read: “Our newly elected president Donald Trump is our nation builder for White America. You all know that, we want our country back on the right track. We need to get ride of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants.”

Has the SPLC issued a statement yet? I bet not.

This is similar to the San Bernardino school shooting which has all but disappeared from the headlines. If the shooter wasn’t some Christian, Jesus freak, Trump-voting, hillbilly with a doomsday arsenal the media has no interest in "gun violence."

You know how you can lose a lot of weight? Cancer.

I don’t know who greenlights this stuff or what the editorial process is over at Cosmopolitan magazine, but the publication has taken clickbait to a new level.

The magazine ran an article about a woman who lost 44lbs without exercising. How did she do that, you ask? She got cancer.

Only it turns out, when you read about Simone Harbinson's harrowing story of weight loss, that it came after she confronted major health issues, including a rare form of cancer, removal of organs, multiple infections, a partial lung collapse and PTSD from all the stress. The magazine posted the story and the tweet on Monday afternoon, then deleted the tweet soon after. Meanwhile, the story is still online, and with the same headline missing the crucial facts. By Tuesday, tweeters were still ticked off, responding to the magazine's bait-and-switch with a mix of outrage and incredulity and a slew of caustic tweets, many along the lines of this: Cancer is not a diet plan!

Whoever did this, expect to burn in hell.

Happy Wednesday everyone! Only two more days until the weekend!