Wednesday's HOT MIC

Congress has given Charlie Gard, the sick British child the National Health Service wants to kill, permanent residence status.

The Hill:

“We just passed amendment that grants permanent resident status to #CharlieGard and family so Charlie can get the medical treatment he needs,” Fortenberry tweeted.

Gard and his family have been at the center of an international debate over whether governments can make life-or-death decisions for individuals.

Gard, who is a British citizen, was born with a rare genetic condition known as encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome (MDDS), which makes him unable to breathe on his own, according to media reports.

The baby’s parents wanted to bring him to an American hospital for experimental treatment; however, Great Ormond Street Hospital in London said the treatment would harm Gard because he had no chance of recovering.

The U.K. Supreme Court sided with the hospital, and the European Court of Human Rights refused to hear an appeal from Gard’s parents.