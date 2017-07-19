Wednesday's HOT MIC
Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts. Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.
Another day, another protest — against Betsy DeVos.
Hundreds of people protested Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who spoke at an ALEC event in Denver today. Here's a video.
Okay, so if I'm getting this right from the news coverage, the SCOTUS today delivered Trump a complete victory/partial victory/stunning defeat by upholding/upholding in part/denying the Administration's petition to continue to enforce the travel ban.
These people make my head ache.
So sad to read about Godfrey Elfwick's suspension from Twitter.
But it will be all right, everything will be all right, the struggle will end. He will win the victory over himself. Godfrey Elfwick will love Big Brother.
Congress has given Charlie Gard, the sick British child the National Health Service wants to kill, permanent residence status.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) said on Wednesday the House passed an amendment granting permanent residence status to a critically ill British child, Charlie Gard, and his parents to seek medical treatment.
“We just passed amendment that grants permanent resident status to #CharlieGard and family so Charlie can get the medical treatment he needs,” Fortenberry tweeted.
Gard and his family have been at the center of an international debate over whether governments can make life-or-death decisions for individuals.
Gard, who is a British citizen, was born with a rare genetic condition known as encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome (MDDS), which makes him unable to breathe on his own, according to media reports.
The baby’s parents wanted to bring him to an American hospital for experimental treatment; however, Great Ormond Street Hospital in London said the treatment would harm Gard because he had no chance of recovering.
The U.K. Supreme Court sided with the hospital, and the European Court of Human Rights refused to hear an appeal from Gard’s parents.
For those who have not followed this story closely, moving Charlie to the US for treatment will not cost the British people a single shilling. Money has been raised to move him.
This is a very nice gesture by Congress, but I'm afraid the fix is in to kill poor little Charlie. This is not about life and death of a baby. It's become a matter of winning or losing by the NHS bureaucrats. And anyone who has dealt with the IRS, or EPA, or any other federal agency knows just how much government hates to lose.
Japan provides NASA a ridiculously cute robot assistant for the Space Station.
Kawaiiiiii des', ne!
It's your non-shocking headline of the day:
Rep. Ron DeSantis says Republicans in Congress 'actually like' Obamacare.
It's everything you feared it would be.
"The underlying problem has been that Republicans ran on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years and years," DeSantis, R-Fla., argued during a recent interview in the Washington Examiner newsroom. "But the real divide was that we didn't have a majority in either chamber that actually want to repeal the law."
"You have Republicans who run against Obamacare but actually like Obamacare."
After watching Republicans self-cannibalize over healthcare, it's difficult to disagree. The debate hasn't been about digging up the roots and cutting the branches of Obamacare, the debate has dealt with marginal reform of the law.
"I think it's bad policy and it's bad politics. It's not even the fact that it will hurt us yet," said DeSantis, who represents a district Trump carried by more than 10 points. "But you're just a total joke if you can't even follow through with your core promise."
And while DeSantis voted for House Speaker Paul Ryan's Obamacare overhaul, he describes it as "a scraped-together package of compromises." A member of the cantankerous House Freedom Caucus, DeSantis cheered the idea of clean repeal, deleting the healthcare bill entirely.
"That repeal-only bill would've made sense to do in January," DeSantis reminisced, "and then have Trump sign it on January 20."
But that counter-factual history simultaneously proved wishful thinking and proved the DeSantis thesis.
If you like your overbearing and overcomplicated health coverage law, you can keep it.
And if you don't? Tough.
The U.S. Postal Service violated the law in allowing employees to work on union-funded efforts to elect Hillary Clinton.
The United States Postal Service violated federal law by letting employees do union-funded work for Hillary Clinton's campaign and other Democratic candidates while on leave from the agency, according to an Office of Special Counsel report obtained by Fox News.
The OSC determined the USPS "engaged in systemic violations" of the Hatch Act, a federal law that limits certain political activities of federal employees. While employees are allowed to do some political work on leave, the report said the Postal Service showed a "bias" favoring the union's 2016 campaign operation.
The investigation was launched months ago after Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., brought constituent complaints to the OSC in October. The constituent, identified as a USPS employee, was concerned the Postal Service “incurred unnecessary overtime costs” and “improperly coordinated” with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) when it released members for several weeks of “union official” leave without pay to participate in campaign work.
“The Labor 2016 program sought to ‘elect Hillary Clinton and pro-worker candidates across the country,’” the report said, citing campaign work like door-to-door canvassing, phone banks and other get-out-the-vote efforts.
According to the report, roughly 97 NALC members requested the leave without pay to participate. The NALC, which endorsed Clinton last June, compensated those USPS workers using the Letter Carrier Political Fund, the union’s PAC.
According to the report, 82 percent of the work took place in 2016 battleground states: Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Officials at multiple levels apparently were involved.
According to OSC Acting Special Counsel Adam Miles, the NALC provided lists of letter carriers to participate in campaign activity to a senior headquarters USPS labor relations official, who then emailed the lists to other USPS officials across the country. According to Miles, the local officials “interpreted the communications as directives” from USPS headquarters to release the carriers on union official leave without pay.
What a racket. The letter carriers are given leave and then paid by the union to campaign for Clinton. Nice set up, guys.
This will be a blip on the radar of the media, but is indicative of how union slush funds are used in campaigns regardless of the law.
I guess I was so annoyed about the Huntsman pick because I met the dude and... yuck. As for Sessions, didn't you initially think he was a good choice? I did. I suspect Trump got sandbagged here, as we all did. Remember, the prez made it clear he was upset when Sessions recused himself on Russia. That was the sign.
On the larger issue of "Movement Conservative," sorry but my years on the left gave me a deep suspicion of movement anything. Don't tell me about your ideology. Show me what you do. I guess you can call me a Deng Xiaopingist. "I don't care whether a cat is black or white, only that it catches mice." Deng and Churchill are my two heroes -- figure that one out. (I can't, except that they both had real guts -- something greatly lacking of late.)
Twitter has finally figured out Godfrey Elfwick was making fun of the SJWs:
Trump base holding steadfast, even in the face of a media storm the likes of which has never before been seen:
People in counties that propelled President Donald Trump’s election victory see him as the change agent needed to shake up political and economic systems that they said are stacked against them, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found.
The president’s job performance and his handling of the economy are viewed more favorably in these so-called Trump counties than in the rest of the nation, helping to overcome doubts some people have about the president’s personal qualities and some of his policy decisions.
The GOP president draws wide support in these counties for bargaining with employers to keep jobs in the U.S., with 75% of residents supporting those efforts and 14% opposing.
The survey, conducted July 8-12, included 600 adults in some of the president’s strongest bastions: Counties that flipped from favoring former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in 2012 to backing Mr. Trump in November, and counties in which Mr. Trump’s support in the November election surged at least 20 percentage points higher than GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney drew in 2012.
The interviews were conducted in 16 states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
In other words, in Real America. The Democrats can't be happy with this: their media allies have thrown everything they have, including their imaginations, into tearing Trump down, but so far no luck.