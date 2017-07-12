Wednesday's HOT MIC
Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts. Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.
DHS Secretary Kelly says Trump administration may not defend DACA in court.
An Obama-era deportation relief program may soon face a legal challenge — and the Trump administration won’t commit to defending it, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Hispanic lawmakers at a closed-door meeting Wednesday on Capitol Hill.
Twenty Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus pressed Kelly for assurances that he would help preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which grants deportation relief and access to work permits to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. at a young age.
Kelly told the lawmakers that although he personally supports DACA, he can't guarantee that the administration would defend it in court. He also said that he’d consulted attorneys who told him the program wouldn’t survive a legal challenge.
“It’s not a pretty picture," Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), who attended the meeting, told reporters. “The legal authorities that he’s spoken to suggest that DACA cannot be sustained legally. We have a different view.”
Anecdotally, I've known some Americans who tried to have babies in Canada so they could go the "dreamer" route up there and get all of that "free" government health care. The Canadian government's response was pretty much, "LOL yeah...no." And back to the U.S. they went.
Why does Canada hate children so much?
Kid Rock for Senate?
I just wrapped up a Facebook Live session discussing the purported Senate run in Michigan by Kid Rock:
This clown was once the attorney general of Connecticut:
Our old friend and one-time colleague Tony Katz weighs in on Brad Sherman's impeachment nonsense:
Also, Sherman would probably have his sex tape on Beta.
A New Entry in the "If this were a Republican?" sweepstakes: The Free Beacon
Maine Democrat Threatens Trump in Profanity-Laced Facebook Comment
Maine State Rep. Scott Hamann (D.) is receiving calls to resign after writing a Facebook post Tuesday night in which he used violent language against President Donald Trump.
Hamann has since deleted the post, but not before the Maine Republican Party was able to obtain a screen capture of the profanity-filled rant, the Portland Press-Herald reports.
"Trump is a joke, and anyone who doesnt [sic] have their head up their ass understands that," Hamann said. "100% of intelligent Americans agree that Trump is a complete loser."
"But go back to clinging to your guns because you're afraid. Pussy. See, it's not only Trump supporters who can talk like complete assholes. As long as that's what's coming out of that side, then I'll match you dumb fucks word for word," he said.
Immediately following was the threat that concluded his post: "Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I get within 10 feet of that pussy."
And one other thing:
Also, none of this would be happening had not 1) Mike Flynn been thrown to the wolves and 2) Jeff Sessions not mistakenly recused himself.
— Mícheál Breathnach (@dkahanerules) July 12, 2017
Okay, seriously, don't you look around sometimes and ask, "Just what the hell is wrong with you people?"
Julie Borowski makes a great argument for the $15 an hour minimum wage.
All of this gaslighting and whipsawing -- ALL -- stems from Dem/Media refusal to accept that they lost what they thought was a sure thing.
— Mícheál Breathnach (@dkahanerules) July 12, 2017
No, folks. Scientists did not just "teleport" anything into space. The headlines and even most of the stories about the Chinese experiment have been very misleading.
To set the record straight, "Chinese researchers have successfully transmitted quantum entangled particles from a station on earth to a satellite orbiting far overhead." It is the state of the photons that was transmitted, not the photons themselves.
When a particle is entangled with another, everything that happens to one affects the other. How this happens is unknown, but the effect has been confirmed in multiple experiments. Scientists had previously only been able to use the phenomenon to transmit information less than a hundred miles — any further and atmospheric conditions or imperfections in the fiber optic cables cause too much distortion. The effect is often called quantum teleportation, but its a bit of a misnomer. Unlike science fiction teleportation devices, nothing physical is being transported, just information about the state of a photon.
Transmitting the photons through space, where there is no atmospheric distortion, makes for a much easier task. Last month, researchers reported using the satellite to beam information down to Earth, and now they’ve completed the other leg of the journey. From a mountaintop station in Nepal, they transmitted a beam of photons to the satellite as it passed directly overhead, a distance of some 300 miles. They kept the other half of the entangled pair on earth, and by measuring them both, confirmed the quantum link held.
So what's the big deal?
The experiment is part of an ongoing effort by researchers using the Micius satellite to achieve long-distance quantum communication, a feat that would yield hacker-proof information networks. In this most recent work, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China beamed photons to the satellite and transmitted the state of other photons on the ground using entanglement. Transferring these so-called “qubits” allows information to be relayed securely and instantaneously.
I'm sure Democrats are paying close attention to the development of this technology. If anyone needs "hackerproof" networks, it's them.
Frankly, science reporting that made it seem that we're on the verge of pattern buffers and confinement beams is the reason so many people accept global warming theories and predictions uncritically.