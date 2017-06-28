Wednesday's HOT MIC

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) made national headlines this week, which *should* be a great opportunity for Missouri newsrooms to write about their gal in Washington.

As PJ Media reported yesterday, McCaskill inserted herself into the Russia affair last March when she tweeted: “I've been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years. No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of Foreign [Relations Committee].”

CNN revealed on Monday that McCaskill had indeed attended a black-tie dinner at the Russian ambassador’s Washington residence in November 2015. This was in addition to two earlier encounters she was known to have had with the Russian ambassador.

To state the obvious, the senator's tweet in March looks highly deceptive in light of all of these encounters. But it gets worse.

The Washington Free Beacon further reported on Wednesday that McCaskill used a personal foundation to pay for the dinner with the Russian ambassador, but had failed to disclose her role in the foundation until earlier this month.

McCaskill's attendance at the dinner was accompanied by an $873 payment to the American-Russian Cultural Cooperation Foundation, where Kislyak serves on its board of directors as honorary chairman.

Wowwww. Move over Jeff Sessions, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. There's a new Kremlin mole in town!

So how is the the Kansas City (Red) Star covering all of these scoops about the former Kansas Citian?

According to the Sentinel's Jack Cashill -- not at all.

Instead, the Star is running wish-fulfillment articles like the one on Monday headlined, “President Jason Kander? He’s making all the early moves.” Yes, that is a real headline. True, Kander “never held an office higher than secretary of state.” And true, “He narrowly lost a winnable Senate campaign last year.” And true, “He currently holds no political office.” But what other Missouri Democrat is worth talking about during the party’s dog days? Apparently not Claire McCaskill.

#Sad!