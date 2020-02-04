Victory Lap: Drunkblogging the Pre-Post Iowa, Pre-Post Impeachment SOTU
Pre-post what?
Iowa is over, except it isn't. Impeachment is over, except it isn't. There's this sort-of limbo fog that's descended over Democratic politics, engulfing everything but the star of tonight's reality show so crazy that no one could ever have scripted it.
Whether the issue is impeachment or the Iowa debacle, President Trump can do one of three things during tonight's State of the Union address. He can:
• Politely ignore it.
• Dismiss its importance with a polite, humorous jab.
• Go for the jugular.
If I'm a Democrat attending tonight, I'd be entering the chamber with a sense of trepidation, as if my parents had just told me they were sending me to Camp Crystal Lake for the summer. They've seen what Trump is willing to say and do when he's on the ropes. What might he do now -- buoyed by a failed impeachment, surging poll numbers, and the Dems of Iowa?
What do you think Trump will do?
Yes, to Kayla and Gage.
Pardon my blubber, but this is an effective speech even to my cynical self.
And I'll say it once more: Suleimani was a murderer in need of killing, and I'm glad he's dead.
"America's warriors never forgot Kayla, and neither will we."
A manifest destiny for space...
...love it.
"So long as I am President, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms."
F---, yeah.
Trump bragging on his judicial appointments is exactly why I voted for him.
All the rest has been gravy -- and there's been a big Thanksgiving's worth of gravy.
Kruiser for the win.
Sinema isn't going to switch parties, I don't think. Being the Dem who can compromise gives her a power position greater than Just Another Republican. Joe Manchin is on the same ride, and it amplifies his influence, too, more than a party switch would.
If you don't mind me borrowing a famous phrase: She's a nasty woman, isn't she?
Real people wear power suits and know all the other real people.