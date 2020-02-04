Victory Lap: Drunkblogging the Pre-Post Iowa, Pre-Post Impeachment SOTU

Pre-post what?

Iowa is over, except it isn't. Impeachment is over, except it isn't. There's this sort-of limbo fog that's descended over Democratic politics, engulfing everything but the star of tonight's reality show so crazy that no one could ever have scripted it.

Whether the issue is impeachment or the Iowa debacle, President Trump can do one of three things during tonight's State of the Union address. He can:

• Politely ignore it. • Dismiss its importance with a polite, humorous jab. • Go for the jugular.

If I'm a Democrat attending tonight, I'd be entering the chamber with a sense of trepidation, as if my parents had just told me they were sending me to Camp Crystal Lake for the summer. They've seen what Trump is willing to say and do when he's on the ropes. What might he do now -- buoyed by a failed impeachment, surging poll numbers, and the Dems of Iowa?

What do you think Trump will do?