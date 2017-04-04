Tuesday's HOT MIC

The big story yesterday was about Susan Rice, the woman who went on a network news-wide Benghazi lying tour after four Americans were killed in a terrorist attack in Libya. Sources have said she was at the center of the unmasking of private American citizens' identities to Obama's buddies in the government. Now the Obama cheerleading squad swarms to fire back. Get ready for a paradigm shift.

CNN's Don Lemon says he won't "aid and abet" the Susan Rice diversion.

“Let us be very clear about this. There is no evidence whatsoever that the Trump team… was spied on illegally. There is no evidence that backs up the president’s original claim. And on this program tonight, we will not insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise, nor will we aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.”

CNN's Anderson Cooper is also on board, with Obama mouthpiece Jim Sciutto reading a statement from Rice denying anything "unusual" with her requests. Watch that here.

Scuitto says he spoke with senior intelligence officials, my money is on Clapper, who said unmasking Americans in intelligence communications is "not unusual" and that it had to be done with the approval of the IC. The same IC that has been leaking info about Trump?

Of course: “The idea that Ambassador Rice improperly sought the identities of Americans is false. There is nothing unusual about making these requests when serving as a senior national security official, whether Democrat or Republican.”

“This appears to be a story largely ginned up, partly as a distraction from this larger investigation.”

Here's some legitimate information about Rice and unmasked intel.

_______

It's back. "After Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, played golf last weekend with President Donald Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney -- with the group spending hours discussing health care, according to Paul -- several House Republicans met with top administration officials at the White House Monday to discuss potential changes to the health care bill. "

And:

"On Monday evening, Pence met with members of the conservative Freedom Caucus in an effort to gauge support for any potential changes. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the Freedom Caucus's chairman said no deal has been reached but that he is encouraged by the outlines of the proposal presented to them."

Let me make it easy for everyone: the solution is a free-market based health care system. The end.

_______

Now that the Congress has rolled back restrictions on internet service providers selling your data for corporate market research, and President Trump has signed the bill, it's time to take some privacy measures if you have privacy concerns.

Fox News and Kim Kommando offer 3 ways to search the internet without Google watching you.

_______

Mylan, maker of the lifesaving EpiPen, has been hit with a class-action lawsuit.

Kollmeyer, along with Amber Rainey and Lisa Vogel, filed a class-action lawsuit on Monday in Tacoma, Washington that claims EpiPen-maker Mylan engaged in a scheme with pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs — companies that act as intermediaries between pharmacies, insurers and drug companies — to dominate the market and overcharge consumers. "As a result of Defendant’s scheme, Ms. Kollmeyer overpaid for EpiPens," the complaint said. The women involved in the suit paid anywhere from $53.94 to $453.49 for two-packs of the EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

_______

Attorney General Jeff Session's wants to review all the "agreements" made between America's police departments and the Justice Department under Obama's presidency.

The two-page memo instructs the department to immediately review all "collaborative investigations and prosecutions, grant making, technical assistance and training, compliance reviews, existing or contemplated consent decrees, and task force participation," in order to ensure that they fully promote the Trump administration's goals of working with law enforcement "to ensure public safety."

"I think there is concern that good police officers and good departments can be sued by the Department of Justice when you just have individuals within a department that have done wrong," Sessions said in January.

"These lawsuits undermine the respect for police officers and create an impression that the entire department is not doing their work consistent with fidelity to law and fairness, and we need to be careful before we do that."

Probably a good thing.

_______

Ever feel like you are giving your political adversaries the bullets to shoot your with? You are.

According to a report compiled by the non-profit group Open the Books, America's Ivy League colleges’ payments and entitlements cost taxpayers more than $41 billion over a six-year period from fiscal year 2010 to fiscal year 2015. This is equivalent to $120,000 per student in government aid or $6.93 billion per year.