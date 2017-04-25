Tuesday's HOT MIC

Good Morning, here is your Tuesday update:

On the President's agenda:

The President will give remarks at and participate in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s National Days of Remembrance.

In the afternoon, the President will meet with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

The President will then have a meeting on tax reform.

Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a farmers’ roundtable and signing of the Executive Order Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America.

The President will meet with National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster.

In the evening, the President will have dinner with Senator Bob Corker.

Up against the ...

The big budget showdown continues today in D.C. and at stake is funding for President Trump's border wall. The President wants funding to build the wall he campaigned for (and that was already voted on and passed back in 2006) and the Democrats want Obamacare funding. If they can't make a deal, the government could shut down.

Is it so bad if we have to shut the government down? No. The GOP always gets spooked when there's a shutdown on the horizon because the MSM spins the shutdown as the fault of the Republicans. They do this regardless of who is in power. When the GOP refused to fund Obama, the shutdown was the Republican's fault and if the Democrats refuse to fund Trump, it will be the Republican's fault. See how that works? The GOP hasn't gotten it through their head that the MSM has greatly reduced its influence with the American voter and the only people that care about the MSM are, primarily, the MSM.

The Washington Post is reporting that Trump is "signalling" he might be flexible on his border wall funding.

But with a Friday deadline looming to pass a new spending bill, the Trump administration projected confidence that a shutdown would be avoided. In the face of fierce Democratic opposition to funding the wall’s construction, White House officials signaled Monday that the president may be open to an agreement that includes money for border security if not specifically for a wall, with an emphasis on technology and border agents rather than a structure.

“The president is working hard to keep the government open,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Monday.

One Senator thinks Trump's wall is a "metaphor" or a "symbol" rather than an actual wall.

“There will never be a 2,200-mile wall built, period,” said Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who challenged Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016. “I think it’s become symbolic of better border security. It’s a code word for better border security. If you make it about actually building a 2,200-mile wall, that’s a bridge too far — but I’m mixing my metaphors.”

I don't think Trump was talking about a "symbol" and neither does he:

“My base understands the wall is going to get built, whether I have it funded here or if I get it funded shortly thereafter,” Trump said in a recent interview with the Associated Press. “That wall’s getting built, okay? One hundred percent.”

The fight over the wall reveals the extent to which the Democrats are obstructing Trump's agenda. Politico writes,

Still, the administration’s hard-line position had received some rhetorical support on Capitol Hill. As they returned Monday from a two-week recess, Senate Republicans bashed Democrats for vowing not to vote for any bill funding the wall despite a number of Democratic senators who voted to authorize a border fence in 2006.

If the two parties cannot agree on a budget, the Congress will just pass a temporary Continuing Resolution and kick the can down road.

Stop trying to make Chelsea "happen"

After what seemed like months of non-stop media adulation of Chelsea Clinton's mundane "accomplishments" she has tweeted that she is not "running for anything."

If you are on twitter, you know that's a lie. The media was obsessively promoting and tweeting Chelsea SO HARD that lefty publication Vanity Fair wrote a piece titled "Please, God, Stop Chelsea Clinton from Whatever She Is Doing." The Chelsea promotion was entirely out of hand. I'm looking at you, The Hill.

I'm not running for anything*



*Apparently periodic reminder may mean twice a day reminding https://t.co/xJrYI30j39 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 25, 2017

Goodness gracious! I've no plans. How much clearer can I be (since you ask for clarity)?*



*Apparently twice a day reminder was optimistic https://t.co/PBm9eQUbs4 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 25, 2017

For good measure throw in 2017 too-City Council elections are in November*



*My favorite color is blue (because, three times seemed enough) https://t.co/EVeF7MANzY — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 25, 2017

“I really am constantly surprised by the stories of me running for, fill in the blank—Congress, Senate, City Council, the presidency. I really find this all rather hysterical, because I’ve been asked this question a lot throughout my life, and the answer has never changed."

America is done with the Clintons. Go do something useful, Chelsea.

What do you know? Obama does have some red lines that can't be crossed

Over at Hot Air, Allah pundit writes:

I know what you’re thinking because I’m thinking it too, as is everyone who worked for the Obama administration on foreign policy: “Since when does Obama enforce red lines?” Actually I suspect you’ll find him enforcing lots of moral “red lines” in the future, now that all that’s required of him is giving a speech to an adoring media peppered with lots of that’s-not-who-we-ares. That was 80 percent of his presidency but it’ll be 99 percent of his retirement.

Indeed.

Earnest said in an interview with MSNBCLOL, there were some "clear red lines" that the former president has that would cause him to "speak out."

"After the last eight years, the president doesn't relish the prospect of getting back into the day-to-day fights that characterize governing the United States of America in the 21st century," Earnest said. "He spent the last eight years doing it, it's somebody else's turn to do that now."

"What would motivate President Obama to reengage in the political debate," Earnest explained, "is if we saw the federal government start to cross some clear red lines in terms of long-observed norms and values that frankly I think that we started to take for granted."

Trust me on this, Obama is going to be "speaking up" plenty about his newly discovered "red lines."

Dirty jeans: doing the work their rich owners can't be bothered to do

Mike Rowe writes about a pair of jeans for sale at Nordstroms that will set you back $425. The catch? They are dirty.

Says Rowe:

But forget the jeans themselves for a moment, and their price, and look again at the actual description. “Rugged Americana” is now synonymous with a “caked-on, muddy coating.” Not real mud. Fake mud. Something to foster the illusion of work. The illusion of effort. Or perhaps, for those who actually buy them, the illusion of sanity.

We live in a society of people who are voyeurs and exhibitionists on an overly-curated stage of illusion. Photo filters used in social media are just one aspect of it, another is this growing movement in the left and on campuses to force other people to acknowledge, affirm and endorse subjective truth and feelings. These jeans are just a symptom of trend.

You can take a look at the dirty jeans here.

Final morsels:

Berkeley College Republicans filed suit over cancelled Coulter appearance - Berkeley is the university formerly known as the birthplace of free speech.

What happened during Tucker Carlson's interview with Caitlin Jenner?

40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland train, hold up riders

And that's all I got, see you tomorrow.